Another Reason Kamala Lost: Migrants With an AR-15 Attack Cops, Go Free on Bail

While salad-dodging, testicle-phobic leftoid women shave their heads and deny "intimacy" to their low-T sally-bois in some laughable form of political protest to Trump's historic comeback, it's business as usual in our nation's big, blue toilet cities. Perhaps the glabrous gorgons should pay attention to what's happening in their own Democrat-run thunderbox towns.

Abraham Sosa, 20, a migrant enjoying the American dream in the Bronx, was stopped by two New York City cops for, perhaps ironically, publicly urinating on a nation that welcomed him with open arms.

His cartel compatriot, Christopher Mayren, 21, decided he wanted to throw some dukes at members of the NYPD as well and climbed into the ring.

Their immigration status is currently unknown, but a tattoo on Mayren's arm suggests he is a member of a Mexican drug cartel.

When the donnybrook was over, the two cops were left injured, and border czar Kamala's preferred guests were in cuffs. While searching Sosa's backpack, police found the devil's shooting iron, a dreaded, loaded AR-15.

Migrant with loaded AR-15 suspected Mexican cartel member freed from jail after alleged assault on NYPD cops https://t.co/TeQScA2U6U pic.twitter.com/W3p8sed1Uq — New York Post (@nypost) November 15, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! The AR in AR-15 stands for "Armalite Rifle," not "assault rifle," a good fact to remember when your purple-haired thingamabob tries to ruin Thanksgiving dinner because the Fascist Cheeto is back in charge.

The fracas began when Sosa chose to spend a penny in a subway tunnel. When it was over, he was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, assault, and gun possession.

When Sosa isn't running around New York City with a loaded AR or having a Jimmy Riddle in public, he lives above a child daycare center.

GAT-O-RAMA! New York State has strict rules regarding AR-15s, and it was not immediately clear if Sosa's was compliant with state laws. However, if the picture published by the New York Post is Sosa's, that detached, high-cap magazine SHOULD spell mucho legal trouble for Sosa.

Thanks to the Marxists currently occupying the Big Apple, Mayren was released without bail. Sosa ended up in jail on a mere $25,000 bond, which he quickly produced.

“This is crazy,” a Bronx detective told The New York Post. “You have a member of a Mexican cartel running around. That tattoo is a billboard for ‘I am a criminal. I don’t care about your laws.'"

“Can it get more dangerous than riding a subway with a loaded rifle?" the officer continued. "And when he’s not on a train, he’s upstairs from little children in the daycare center. These are two very dangerous scenarios.”

It can and will get more dangerous, and that's the plan.

If New York State and/or City, cared about so-called "gun violence," Mexican cartel members and their heavily armed muchachos wouldn't be allowed over the border. And if caught, they would be imprisoned, if not deported. But the Marxists are playing the long game. They can't take down the nation without state-sanctioned violence, and that is why the cartels are here and operating in every state.

Trump's Election Day victory isn't the end of the problem; it's, at best, the beginning of the end.