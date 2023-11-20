When Is Enough Enough? Creepy Joe Biden Flirts with a Girl Over Her Ears

When I was a kid in Detroit, the men in the neighborhood beat up pedophiles. Then the cops were called. Today, a long history of touching kids — much of it caught on video — gets you a term in the White House.

FACT-O-RAMA! Gropey Joe Biden's daughter Ashley left a diary in a rehab house that mentioned her taking "probably not appropriate" showers with her dad when she was a kid. She also mentions believing she was molested as well but can't recall the details.

Joe Biden, or perhaps his obvious dementia, led him down creepy lane yet again.

Biden took a moment from a Thanksgiving event at Norfolk Naval Station to "flirt" with a young girl.

"I love your ears," the groomer-in-chief opened. “I love them. They’re really cool. What's your name?"

PEDO-RAMA! As a kid, we were told child groomers would offer us candy or ask us to help find a lost puppy. We were never warned a potential kiddie-diddler would compliment our ears.

Biden then continues his revolting game by asking the girl her name. I hear her say "Jasmine," but the clever devil knows how to work a child's table, so he changes her name to "Catherine."

"That's my mommy's name," Biden sleazily continued because the word "mommy" makes it that much creepier.

HECHO-EL-RAMO! "Mami" is a nickname in Spanish for a close female friend or romantic partner. It's also a soup from the Philippines and the name of the Mesopotamian goddess of fertility.

You may think it can't get worse, but Biden's cringe amplifier goes to 11.

“How old are you, 17?" Biden "jokes," though I'm certain he's used that bit on kids for years, much like his woefully lame "I've never seen a deer in Kevlar," which he drops whenever he wants to take away your AR-15.

“I love your ears. I love them. They’re really cool. How old are you… 17?” - Biden to 6-year-old kid pic.twitter.com/DN66OsXbdm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2023

It would be easy to brush off Biden's disturbing interest in this child if it wasn't for his decades-long history of creepitude involving kids, frequently feeling them up like avocados.

Here is a video where Gropey Joe Biden kisses and/or gets handsy with well over 30 women and children at one gathering.

In this video, Biden pulls a kid in close and says, "He gave me permission to touch him." Democrats in the crowd, many of whom have no problem taking their kids to watch needy men in dresses shake their penises, laughed at the "joke." Apparently, they forgot that Joe had to almost-but-not-quite apologize for touching women too much in April 2019, referring to his wandering hands as "gestures of support;"

I want to talk about gestures of support that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable,” Biden said, seated on a couch and speaking directly to the camera. “I’ve always tried to make a human connection. That’s my responsibility, I think. It’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I try to show I care about them and listening.

Biden was busted for kissing the back of a woman's head and rubbing noses with another.

Who Runs the International Pedophile Ring? (Thread)

- - - -

Most people are aware of individuals like Joe Biden, for instance, inappropriately touching young children. Or celebrities craving the blood of young children.



However, who really runs the ring? (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/mCmytAgOSK — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕤 (@drandelson) September 24, 2022

The luckiest child in the nation used to be his grandaughter "Navy," whom Hunter sired with a stripper in Arkansas. Joe blessedly ignored her until the girl she was four years old. I guess he had to wait until Navy was a little older before Joe would agree to pay attention to her. Her mom should have left well enough alone.