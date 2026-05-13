Alex Murdaugh Will Get a New Trial as SC Supreme Court Overturns Murder Convictions of Wife and Son

Citing “shocking jury interference” by the Clerk of Court in his 2023 trial, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 5-0 to overturn attorney Alex Murdaugh's double-murder conviction. The state's top court remanded the case for retrial, causing outrage in the state and nation and bringing the notorious case back to the national spotlight.

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In March 2023, Murdaugh was convicted of the June 7, 2021, murder of his wife Margaret and son Paul at Moselle, their 1,700-acre estate in Colleton County. Court watchers and the public followed every session of the six-week trial as prosecutors presented the macabre details of the murders.

What Did the Ruling Say the Clerk of Court Did?

Rebecca Hill served as Colleton County Clerk of Court during the 2023 Murdaugh trial. Two years later, she pleaded guilty and received three years’ probation for showing sealed court exhibits to the press, as well as misconduct including using her office to promote a book she wrote on the trial. The book, titled Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, was later pulled from publication due to plagiarism.

In October 2023, Murdaugh filed a motion for a new trial “asserting Hill tampered with the jury by (1) advising it not to believe Murdaugh's testimony and other defense evidence; (2) pressuring it to reach a quick guilty verdict; and (3) misrepresenting information to the trial court in an attempt to have the court remove a juror she believed to favor the defense.”

During the January 2024 post-trial hearing, several jurors testified that Hill made comments to the jury members throughout the original trial. One, "Juror Z," “explained Hill's statements influenced her finding Murdaugh guilty because "[t]o me, it felt like she made it seem like he was already guilty."

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The Supreme Court noted in its 27-page ruling that “Rhonda McElveen, the Barnwell County Clerk of Court who assisted Hill with the trial, testified that Hill repeatedly told her she wanted to write a book so she could buy a lake house, and a guilty verdict would be the best way to sell books.”

What Happens Next?

While Murdaugh’s lawyers welcomed the decision, South Carolina state Attorney General Alan Wilson quickly proclaimed his office will seek a new trial. In a statement released Wednesday, he said that Murdaugh will remain in prison serving a 27-year sentence for financial crime convictions, as well as a concurrent 40-year sentence in federal prison for financial crimes.

“While we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision, my Office will aggressively seek to retry Alex Murdaugh for the murders of Maggie and Paul as soon as possible. Let me be clear—this decision does not mean Murdaugh will be released. He will remain in prison for his financial crimes. No one is above the law and, as always, we will continue to fight for justice.”

While we respectfully disagree with the Court's decision, my Office will aggressively seek to retry Alex Murdaugh for the murders of Maggie and Paul as soon as possible. Let me be clear-this decision does not mean Murdaugh will be released. He will remain in prison for his… https://t.co/N5hxRX8FEK — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) May 13, 2026

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Nancy Mace, a Republican candidate challenging Wilson in South Carolina’s June gubernatorial primary, immediately criticized the attorney general’s handling of the case.

South Carolina managed to bungle the biggest murder trial in the state's history - and allowed a courthouse clerk to blow the whole thing up. Impressive, in the worst possible way.



Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved a conviction that would actually hold.



This is what… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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