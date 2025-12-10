American Generosity Solving Canadian Socialized Healthcare Woes

Why should it fall to an American radio and television personality to solve the problems of Canadian socialized medicine?

One poor woman in our neighbor up north recently turned to Canada’s MAID program (medical assistance in dying, or assisted suicide) because she could not get a referral for a needed surgery, and the pain had become more than she could bear.

Over the past two days, TV and radio star Glenn Beck has been reaching out to assist Jolene Van Alstine of Saskatchewan to assist her. She needs surgery to remove her parathyroid gland. However, there’s no one available to do that in her home province of Saskatchewan. She can’t go see anyone outside of the province because, thanks to Canada’s socialized medicine, she’d need a referral by seeing an endocrinologist – and none of them are accepting new patients.

Americans started to come to her aid when Glenn saw the following X post on Monday, Dec. 8:

If there is any surgeon in America who can do this, I’ll pay for this patient to come down here for treatment.



THIS is the reality of “compassionate” progressive healthcare. Canada must END this insanity and Americans can NEVER let it spread here. https://t.co/Q7Uer012rN — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) December 9, 2025

Glenn’s post linked to a woman who reposted part of an article from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). The CBC is the media company supported by the Canadian government.

Over the next two days, crowd-sourced tips led Glenn’s team to Jolene’s contact information, as well as appropriate surgeons who were willing to take on her care.

Glenn posted on the latest installment of the saga Wednesday, when he announced that Jolene doesn’t have a passport, but his team was working to overcome this hurdle.

UPDATE 3: Jolene does not have a passport to gain legal entry into the U.S., but my team has been in touch with President Trump's State Department.



All I can say for now is they are aware of the urgent life-saving need and we had a very positive call. https://t.co/uSOw4423w6 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) December 10, 2025

Due to generous Americans offering their money and skills, this Canadian will most likely receive the vital surgery she needs. What happens to others caught in this medical system who don’t have a media titan with over 2 million X followers taking an interest? How many people have chosen to end their lives through Canada’s MAID when they could have been helped – if the incentives were there in the medical system to provide care?

When the United States took baby steps toward socialized medicine in 2009 with the passage of the Affordable Care Act, those who were against it warned about the possibilities of rationed care. Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin was mocked incessantly for many things, including her objection to what she termed “death panels.”

We've seen the financial realities of government-run health care eventually force bureaucrats to make utilitarian decisions about the value of life. Great Britain’s National Health Service is today facing a crisis of underfunding for palliative services at the same time that the country’s House of Lords is considering an assisted suicide bill. The House of Commons already approved the bill in late November.

Over the past 16 years we’ve seen healthcare costs increase dramatically in the United States. We have only to look to our northern neighbor to understand what could be coming our way.

