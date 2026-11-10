Special Agent DJ Dreams One Remarkable Dream

Sometimes, the biggest lessons begin with something small. A helping hand, a reassuring smile, or even a slice of pizza can change a child's life. For DJ Daniel, that slice of pizza became the beginning of an extraordinary journey, one that would eventually take him to Washington, D.C., earn him recognition from President Donald Trump, and connect him with thousands of law enforcement officers around the world.

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After Hurricane Harvey, DJ's family needed help. Three police officers showed up with pizza. It was a simple act of kindness, but DJ never forgot it. He saw something special in the people who helped his family when they needed it most. He decided he wanted to become a police officer, too, so he could help others the way those officers had helped him.

That is the heart of our new children's book, Special Agent DJ. It is a story about service, courage, family, and the difference one good deed can make. Most of all, it is a reminder that police officers are not simply people in uniforms. They are neighbors, protectors, and helpers who often show up when people need them most.

Think about the situations children can face every day. A youngster gets separated from a parent in a crowded store. Someone gets lost at a park. A child feels frightened or unsafe and does not know where to turn. We want kids to understand that a police officer is someone they can approach for help. Officers help children find their families, assist people in emergencies, keep school communities safe, and perform countless other acts of service that rarely make the evening news.

DJ's own journey demonstrates just how powerful that relationship can be. Despite serious health challenges, including the fact that he is terminally ill and has endured 13 brain surgeries, he has pursued his dream with remarkable determination. Reading has been difficult for him, yet he helped bring a children's book to life, sharing his story and the lessons he has learned along the way.

His father has remained beside him and also offered important logistical support to the project as we exchanged artwork feedback and story lines over text on his phone. DJ’s dad has been a constant, offering encouragement through the difficult days and celebrating every milestone.

DJ has been sworn into more than 4,400 law enforcement agencies across the United States and around the world, and he has received honorary deputy recognition from more than 800 police departments. Those numbers represent more than ceremonies and titles. They reflect the connections he has built with officers who have welcomed him into their professional family and embraced his desire to serve others.

His journey eventually brought him to the nation's capital, where President Trump recognized him and made him a special agent in the Secret Service. For a boy whose dream began with three officers and a pizza, it was an extraordinary moment. But the real magic of the story lies in the kindness that started it all.

There is encouraging evidence that Americans' confidence in police can grow. In a July 2024 report, Gallup found that confidence in the police had risen eight percentage points in one year, reaching 51 percent. That was the largest annual increase among the 17 major American institutions measured in the survey. Confidence had fallen to 43 percent the previous year, making the rebound a meaningful development. Although that sounds like good news, we feel the numbers should really be significantly higher and that an exceptional individual like DJ can arguably be the best advocate towards that goal.

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But numbers alone cannot capture the value of a positive encounter between an officer and a child. Polls only remind us that public attitudes are not set in stone. Everyday experiences, community relationships, and the conduct of individual officers all help shape how people view law enforcement. Building trust begins with people getting to know one another.

That is one reason we wanted to tell DJ's story. We come from different backgrounds, but we share the belief that children deserve uplifting stories about courage, perseverance, and service. We worked to bring Special Agent DJ to life in roughly four months, much faster than the typical publishing timeline, because we wanted DJ to hold the finished book in his hands and experience the accomplishment for himself.

Parents and educators have plenty to teach children about the world, and safety should be near the top of that list. We want kids to learn, grow, make friends, pursue their dreams, and come home safely. Teaching them that police officers can help is a practical lesson that families can reinforce in their own neighborhoods.

DJ's story began with a slice of pizza. It grew into a journey involving thousands of officers, a visit to the White House, and a book that can help introduce a new generation to the people who protect their communities.

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We never know which small act of kindness will leave a lasting impression. Sometimes, the person who changes a child's life is simply someone who shows up when help is needed. That is a lesson worth sharing, one child, one family, and one community at a time.

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