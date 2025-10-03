DEI vs. Story, Part 6: How Publishing Lost the Plot: The Reader Rebellion

For most of publishing history, readers were the final stop on the line. Publishers decided which books to print, bookstores decided which ones to stock, and readers picked from what was on the shelves. The power balance was lopsided: If you wanted stories, you took what you were given.

Advertisement

That model worked as long as it was a relatively closed market: Readers purchased what was on the shelves. Variety in new publications kept them coming back rather than visiting secondhand bookstores or libraries. As long as they could trust that if they walked into a bookstore, they’d find something fresh, surprising, or at least different from what they read last month, the imbalance held. But over time, that variety narrowed, and readers began to feel the pinch. Frustration turned them from passive consumers into active rebels, and new technology gave them consumer power they’d never dreamed of.

Starved of Choice: Genre-ification and the Bookstore Wall

The first narrowing of choice wasn’t ideological at all. It was commercial.

Big-box bookstores and distributors in the 1980s and ’90s demanded that books fit into neat categories for shelving efficiency. Romance went here, sci-fi over there, mysteries on the back wall, thrillers up front. Publishers obliged, training authors to write to slot. The safer and clearer the category, the better.

It worked for the retailers. But for readers, it created an invisible wall. Cross-genre books — a mystery with magic, a romance in space, a dystopian western — became harder to sell. Booksellers didn’t know where to shelve them, and publishers didn’t want to risk confusing the chains.

The result was creeping sameness. A romance had to hit certain beats, or it wouldn’t get past the acquisitions board. A thriller had to follow the template, or it wouldn’t get stocked. By the late 2000s, even readers who loved a genre felt trapped inside it. The walls of the bookstore had become walls around the imagination itself.

Advertisement

The False Cure: Political “Diversity”

Instead of fixing that problem, instead of opening the gates to more creative risk and cross-pollination, publishers decided they knew what “diversity” meant. It wasn’t the literary diversity readers were craving. It was politics.

By the 2010s, books that once stood on story alone began to carry ideological banners. Characters were no longer drawn as individuals but as avatars of approved identities. Even the fluffiest genres — the airport romance, the cozy mystery — became vehicles for moral lectures. Meanwhile, new authors weren’t selected for voice or merit, but for whether they fit the ideological checklist.

This was the cruelest irony. Readers had been begging for more freedom, more surprise, more stories that didn’t look like everything else. Instead, they got narrower choices than ever, only now dressed up in the language of inclusion. “Diversity” no longer meant diversity of imagination, style, or idea. It meant sameness, enforced by a different set of rules.

The stories grew flatter, thinner, less human. Readers weren’t starved anymore. They were force-fed.

Related: DEI vs. Story, Part 5: How Publishing Lost the Plot: The Writer’s Dilemma

Readers Find New Paths

That’s when the rebellion began.

In the 2010s, readers started following their favorite writers off the shelves and onto the internet. Amazon’s Kindle store offered a freedom the chains never could: no physical slotting. A book could be sci-fi and romance and thriller all at once, and no bookstore buyer could say, “Sorry, we don’t have a shelf for that.”

Advertisement

Suddenly, microgenres flourished. LitRPG. Cozy fantasy. Reverse harem romance. Christian dystopian. Appalachian gothic. Communities formed around niches that traditional publishing insisted didn’t exist. Readers found they weren’t alone in their tastes; they were part of vibrant new ecosystems that grew outside the gates.

Kickstarter accelerated the shift. When Brandon Sanderson announced four “secret novels” in 2022, he didn’t take them to Tor or Penguin. He took them to his readers. Within three days, he had raised $20 million. By the end, $41.7 million — the largest Kickstarter in history. Readers hadn’t just bought books. They had willed them into existence. Smaller authors followed suit, rescuing series their publishers had dropped or launching books the New York houses would never have touched.

Substack, Patreon, and direct subscription models followed the same logic. Readers chose which authors to fund, which stories to sustain. They weren’t waiting on someone else’s shelf anymore. They were building their own.

The Shift in Power

This is the heart of the Reader Rebellion: a reversal of roles.

Once, readers could only choose among preset categories, picking from what publishers decided to offer. Now they choose which categories exist at all. A bookstore could say no to a time-travel Christian romance thriller. Amazon couldn’t. Readers proved there was an audience, and communities grew around it.

Supporting a book became more than consumption. It became defiance. When readers subscribed to a newsletter, funded a Kickstarter, or bought a book outside the chain store walls, they weren’t just filling their shelves. They were voting with their wallets against the narrowness of the old system.

Advertisement

The Reader Rebellion is about more than taste. It’s about power. And once readers realized they had it, they weren’t going back.

Parallel Evidence: Authors Liberated, Readers Rewarded

The Dorchester collapse shows what happens when the old system fails — and why readers, not publishers, are the true lifeline.

Dorchester wasn’t a boutique press. It was a force. At its height, it released 25 to 30 new titles every month, two-thirds of them mass-market paperbacks, the very books that filled drugstore racks and grocery aisles. Its backlist numbered nearly two thousand active titles. For genre readers — romance, horror, westerns, thrillers — Dorchester was everywhere.

But the ground under Dorchester was shifting. Big-box stores and supermarkets cut back shelf space for paperbacks. Bookstore chains shrank. The very distribution model Dorchester depended on, racks of cheap, mass-market genre fiction, was vanishing. Meanwhile, e-books were exploding, and Dorchester was late to the pivot. In 2009, their retail sales dropped 25% in a single year. By 2010, they were using withheld author royalties just to keep the lights on.

In bankruptcy, Dorchester announced that all unpaid author royalties would be diverted to creditors, and its backlist auctioned off like a piece of furniture. Writers could register for unpaid royalties, but they were in the back of the line; most likely, they'd receive nothing and lose rights to their books as well. So they sued.

Amazon, so often cast as the villain in later years, was the unlikely rescuer. In 2012, it bought Dorchester’s backlist, openly offering authors a choice: sign with Amazon’s imprints or take their rights back entirely. Most chose independence, but the very fact that they were given that choice mattered. Though at first it seemed like a surprisingly generous offer from a major corporation, in truth, it was a stroke of genius: By publishing the backlists of successful writers, Amazon could prove how much easier writers could make money by self-publishing on Amazon. In essence, it broke the stigma associated with self-publishing in one stroke.

Advertisement

A friend of mine, a midlist novelist with Dorchester, had to rent out her dream house during the crisis, move into a tiny rental, and take two extra jobs to keep her family afloat. When her rights were returned, she reissued her backlist and some new work, publishing on Amazon and marketing directly to her fans, with whom she had over the years built a strong personal connection. The results were stunning. Dorchester had paid her 8–10% royalties. On Amazon, she earned 70% on e-books and 40–50% on paperbacks. Within six months, she quit her jobs and reclaimed her house. Her income has only grown since, sustained by both her backlist and new books.

Readers didn’t care about Dorchester’s brand or whether a book came stamped with a New York logo. They cared about the story, and the storyteller. When the books came back under the author’s control, readers bought them. Loyalty flowed toward the voices they loved, not the institutions that tried to bury them.

Dorchester’s collapse wasn’t just the end of one publisher. It was proof that readers have the final word. When given the chance, they chose story over system, and their choice made all the difference.

The power dynamic had flipped. No longer could publishers dictate which stories would be told, or who was allowed to tell them. That power now rests with readers, the ones funding, subscribing, and buying outside the gates. They already shape the future of storytelling, even if they haven’t fully realized it yet.

Foreshadow: Collapse of the Broader Support System

Advertisement

Dorchester’s collapse wasn’t just the end of a single company. It was a sign of things to come. The same narrowing that destroyed it soon spread through the rest of the ecosystem. Professional organizations like RWA, HWA, and SFWA, once devoted to sustaining writers, began enforcing ideological sameness. Conventions followed, turning politics into the price of admission.

Readers noticed. They began leaving those spaces as well, following their favorite authors into parallel institutions — indie awards, independent conventions, and especially online communities, where story comes first again.

Conclusion: Readers Take the Wheel

The rebellion that began with frustration over sameness has become a permanent change in the balance of power. Readers who once had no say beyond “buy or don’t buy” now decide which genres thrive, which authors succeed, and even which stories exist. Instead of acting primarily as consumers, readers now decide which books get funded at all through Kickstarters, reader feedback, and directly addressing authors. More than that, they have become collaborators with the creators themselves, helping to determine which stories are told and which ones rise to prominence.

They rejected force-feeding, first with genre slots, then the ideological monoculture, and built their own markets instead. The rebellion is ongoing and permanent, because once readers discover their power, they never give it back.

The publishing industry can still posture and scold, but it no longer controls the shelves. Readers do. And the sooner they realize the full weight of that power, the sooner the culture will shift back toward story.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Like so much of the publishing world, here at PJ Media we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government and industry censorship by joining PJ Media VIP today. Right now, take advantage of our Schumer Shutdown Sale and get 74% off your new membership! Click here and use the promo code POTUS47!