Blurred Lines: How Confusing Fact With Fiction Poisons Our Kids

The video chilled me. A woman tells her daughters — both pre-teens — that she has the best news in the world. The eldest immediately asks, “Trump’s dead?” Mom laughs "Okay, second best news." The younger chimes in: “Elon Musk is dead?” More laughter. "Third best news!" Finally, the mother beams and says, “My best friend Taylor Swift is getting married!”

Her “best friend,” of course, is a pop star she doesn’t know and never will. The children joke about death; the mother jokes about celebrity fantasy. And all of them laugh.

We laugh at jokes because they normalize things. And here, what’s being normalized is the casual idea that the death of political opponents would be “good news.” These girls weren’t born with that. They learned it — from the stories their mother told, and the stories their culture reinforced.

The Stories That Shape Us

Civilizations are built and sustained by the stories we pass down. And children listen. They absorb them through offhand jokes at the dinner table, through TikToks shared by older siblings, through what their parents applaud and what they scorn, through school and church and clubs.

On the left, the stories sound like this: your political enemies aren’t just wrong — they’re fascists, Nazis, and threats to democracy itself. They’re not your neighbors who vote differently; they’re existential dangers. From there, it’s only a short step to “good news” being defined as their deaths.

On the right, our stories — for all our flaws — are about restraint, honor, and duty. When some fool goes off the rails and commits violence, pastors, parents, politicians, and peers say the same thing: No. This is wrong. Don’t dishonor us this way.

We tell our sons and daughters that violence against political enemies is not victory, it’s disgrace. We teach them to master anger, not indulge it. We denounce, disavow, and push back hard against the fringe.

On the left, the radical flank isn’t expelled. It’s tolerated. Antifa isn’t pushed to the shadows — it’s tacitly accepted as a “useful” edge. Rioters who burn cities are excused as “righteously angry.” Arson and looting are described as “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

And when the subject of violence comes up at the family dinner table, the response isn’t to correct the children. It’s to laugh. To normalize. To tell the story that some lives are worth less, and some deaths are worth celebrating.

Meanwhile, the parent herself is lost in a story that treats celebrities as intimate friends — an imaginary fellowship more “real” to her than the civic ties she shares with her neighbors. How can you raise children, care for a family, or contribute to a community if you’ve come to believe hashtags are the same as action, or that celebrities are your closest friends? If you don’t know where truth ends and story begins, you can’t live as a grown-up in the real world. And when you confuse truth with fiction in one part of your life, it primes you to do the same in other parts of your life as well.

What the Next Generation Learns

Children raised on stories of mercy and duty grow into citizens who value restraint. Children raised on stories of violence-as-joke grow into adults who treat political opponents as enemies to be destroyed.

And here’s a hard truth: even those of us on the right must guard against this poison. In moments of anger, it’s all too easy to let words slip that we’d never want repeated by our children. They hear more than we think they do, and they remember. Be careful what you say, and when you say it, because little ears are always listening.

That is tragic. Not just because it poisons our politics, but because it poisons our kids.

The Stories We Ought to Tell

We can’t stop the left from teaching their children to laugh at death. But we can decide what stories we tell our own.

Tell them the stories of our families:

Of immigrants who left everything behind to come here.

Of pioneers who tamed the frontier.

Of those who suffered and died to end slavery.

Of those who came as slaves and endured, survived, and built.

These stories teach gratitude, endurance, and reverence for life. They remind us that the American idea is bigger than politics — and that we are all heirs of sacrifice, not beneficiaries of someone else’s destruction.

If the left wants to raise their children on stories of death as punchline and celebrities as “best friends,” that’s their tragedy. Our job is to raise ours on stories that build. Because the future is nothing more — and nothing less — than the stories we pass to the next generation.

