December 2, 2021

Matt Margolis: Republicans Take Note: Never Apologize to the Left. “Ilhan Omar recently called Boebert ‘an insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert.’ Omar, who reportedly married her brother and had an affair with a staffer, obviously knows how to dish it.”

Kevin Downey Jr: Holy Overreaction Batman! South African Doc Who Discovered Omicron Tells the World to Relax. “Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who discovered the omicron variant of COVID the Chinese sneeze, released a statement telling the world to hit the Bat-chute on the manic panic response to the new variant. Especially England.”

Yours Truly: Soros-Backed DA Larry Krasner Freed a Suspected Carjacker to Become a Suspected Murderer. “During his first campaign, Krasner ran as the anti-establishment candidate promising to end cash bail and scale back prosecutions of suspected felons. He ran as a civil rights attorney who defended Occupy Wall Street astroturfers pro bono and also supported (and represented) Black Lives Matter. Nevertheless, the vast majority — 85% — of Philly’s exploding number of murder victims are black.”