August 31, 2021

Megan Fox: Here’s What to Do if the FBI’s ‘Sedition Hunters’ Show Up at Your Door. “ If the FBI can turn ‘unlawful entry’ and ‘disorderly conduct’ into a threat of a twenty-year sentence, they can do that to anyone for any infraction.”

Matt Margolis: Mitt Romney Is Still a Useless RINO, Even After Biden’s Botched Withdrawal. “ While I guess it’s a good thing Romney found it in him to partially blame Biden, Romney seems to be ignoring the facts to justify criticizing Trump.”

Yours Truly: What if Biden Believes His Own Lies? “ In Biden’s younger days, he wasn’t shy about telling whoppers. The difference today is, he seems to believe it. Or, maybe more accurately, Biden doesn’t seem to be aware that he’s repeating a false narrative crafted for him by others.”