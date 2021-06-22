June 22, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Bryan Preston: Game Changer? Eva Guzman Announces Run for Texas Attorney General. “In recent years, though, the Texas attorney general has taken on an additional and far more high-profile duty: battling Democrat [presidential] administrations. It’s on this ground that the campaign for attorney general will be fought in 2021 and 2022.”

Matt Margolis: Five Things Democrats Could Do To Convince Us They Don’t Want Widespread Voter Fraud. “When a Republican wins the election was stolen, and when a Democrat wins it was a secure election.”

Yours Truly: Revenge of the Laptop: DOJ Looking Into Hunter Biden, Firm, for Illegal Lobbying. “The president’s son working clandestinely for foreign officials suspected of corruption seems to be kind of a big deal.”