March 15, 2021

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: Joy Behar Doesn’t Think Antifa Exists.

Joe Biden took that ball and ran with it — well, a brisk stroll, at least — referring to Antifa as “an idea, not an organization.” It’s just an idea that’s beating up cops and smashing windows and burning down the neighborhood Arby’s. It’s just an idea that chased those Minneapolis cops out of their own station and then burned it down. It’s just an idea. Ideas are good, right?

Now, noted philosopher and Foxy Brown cosplayer Joy Behar is expanding upon that. Not only is Antifa merely an idea, but the idea doesn’t even exist! Tristan Justice, The Federalist:

ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar denied the militant left-wing group Antifa existed on Monday.

During a segment on Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson claiming he wasn’t concerned by rioters who stormed the Capitol at the start of the new year, but might have had they been militant Black Lives Matter or Antifa demonstrators, Behar condemned the Midwestern Republican as worried about racist fiction.

“He’s right out there with his racism, there’s no dog-whistle for him you know, it’s like ‘I’m a racist, have a nice day.’” Behar said. “He’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist.”

Well, this “fictitious idea” was responsible for at least 25 deaths last year. This “thing that doesn’t even exist” caused up to $2 billion in property damage in 2020 alone. But hey, who’s counting? Let’s not get bogged down in pesky little details.