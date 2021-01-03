January 3, 2021
GREAT MOMENTS IN COGNITIVE DISSONANCE: Liberals Flip Out and Get Owned When They Attack Gohmert Over Electoral Case, Antifa/BLM Comments.
[Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)] is now appealing to the Fifth Circuit.
But Gohmert also made a comment that set off some on the left. He said that basically the court was saying they had no remedy and that ‘You have to go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa or BLM.”
Some on the left immediately tagged that as Gohmert calling for violence and riots.
They want to go after Gohmert for being concerned the court is leaving people without a remedy. But then they can’t do that without intrinsically admitting that their whole posture on Antifa and the BLM has been a lie for months. They know that Antifa/BLM has been violent for months. Many on the left simply refused to acknowledge it because they agreed with them.
Flashbacks:
● Joe Biden falsely claims Antifa is simply ‘an idea.’
● Joe Biden Refuses to Condemn Antifa and BLM for Attacking Trump Supporters.
● Insanity Wrap #79: How Many Kids Can Antifa Threaten to Rape and Murder Before CNN Notices?
● Kayleigh McEnany Upbraids Media for Obsessing About ‘White Supremacy’ While Ignoring Antifa.
● Democrats, Media Desperately Try to Pin Antifa/BLM Riots on Trump.
● Portland Antifa Mayor Candidate Can’t Bring Herself to Condemn ‘Attempted Murder’ in Violent Riots.
● The WaPo romanticizes violent Antifa anarchists.
● Sen. Hirono Walks Out of Hearing After Refusing to Denounce or Criticize Antifa.
● Democrats Continue Whitewashing Antifa Rioters As ‘Peaceful Protesters.’
During the Biden years, the DNC-MSM might pay more lip service to denouncing Antifa, but given their longevity in Portland and Seattle, I doubt they’ll do anything serious to disband them. (And if they did, presumably they would simply morph into a new form given the very long history of leftists using domestic terrorists as their shock troops.)