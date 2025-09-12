Trump Administration Aborts UN's Cultural Colonialism From U.S. Foreign Policy

When President Donald Trump was elected, the one thing the left didn't expect was for the phrase "burn baby burn" to make a comeback. But in July, that is exactly what the Trump administration did when it gave an order to remove and torch a warehouse-sized cache of abortifacient contraceptives in Belgium. USAID had spent about $10 million on them. The decision “halting support to organizations involved in coercive reproductive practices” and ending U.S. contraceptive exports was invoked to prevent their resale.

They were going to be used to target populations in the third world as part of the liberal West's cultural colonialism. Belgian officials even stepped in, citing "environmental reasons" to stop the Trump administration's actions. Quels diables!

While the destruction did not take place when ordered in July, it is unclear if or when the items have been destroyed. Three cheers for Jeremy Lewin, the State Department’s senior official in charge of foreign assistance, humanitarian affairs, and religious freedom, who ordered the destruction. Needless to say, the deep state moles refused to act in July. Will someone in State Department HR please free them from the constraints of following policy directives and abort them from the federal payroll?

It is time we stop bureaucrats from undermining U.S. policy by trying to outsource their pet projects to unelected billionaires. Needless to say, the Dr. Evil caricature of cultural colonialism, Bill Gates, became involved. Like some tree hugger chained to an elm, he offered to cover the costs of the abortifacient contraceptives to save them. If he were still alive, maybe his buddy Jeffrey Epstein could have used them on his island.

The ghouls at USAID wanted to give them to the anti-life United Nations Population Fund to further their cultural colonialism. Free population control for all. Why exterminate cultures when you can prevent them from existing? Yes, you will not only be poor, you will be childless too. Every country should be like the country we flooded with contraceptives after World War II, Japan: old, childless, dying.

Clearly, the end of USAID can't happen fast enough. The canard that people are the source of poverty is the great myth of the West. It is the one Planned Parenthood's international arm exported to China with its one-child policy. How is that boondoggle working out? Millions of males born, millions of girls aborted = millions of military age young princes ready to be put under arms. Testosterone will out. Will war follow? Duh!

The New York Times reported the story with its usual three cheers for fewer children. Yes, what kind of world needs children who will grow up to buy their silly fishwrap of a newspaper? Needless to say, a team of bureaucrat stenographers couldn't help but editorialize and spread misinformation about hormones in this naive puff piece?

A group objecting to the Trump policy is called MSI Reproductive Choices, one of those PR euphemisms that means the poor must be vaporized in the womb. They whined that communities in over a dozen countries, including Mali, Ethiopia, and Senegal, face contraceptive shortages. Shortages! Women and girls in conflict zones will lose promised supplies. Neo-colonialist promises broken! The move will cost lives. Yes, abortifacients save lives while taking them! Presto magic. One wonders how the world could even have existed before Planned Parenthood was formed.

As someone who has had business interests in Mali, my impression is that what they need are an honest government, law and order, and respect for property and human rights. They don't need another truckload of contraceptives to cover up for their government's failures. Ditto for the other countries that were targeted. Destroying the family so you can clear the land of people may be good for foreign investors who want to buy up countries on the cheap. It should not be America's foreign policy.

The New York Times argues that hormonal implants are not abortifacients. Do you ever notice that every new chemical scheme the big pharma science boys and girls come up with is safe and has no side effects, until it does? Same old, same old. The common sense of body ecology suggests that the more hormones and chemicals a young, healthy woman dumps into her system, the more future risk she is putting herself at. Check out Human Life International's rundown on hormonal contraceptives here and natural family planning here.

If you want to help people in Africa, groups like Harambe USA work through locals to provide small amounts of seed money to real people to create real jobs. Microbusiness programs are the answer. Government aid goes largely to government! Micro initiatives go directly to help people and build families. We need to scrap the failed Henry Kissinger model for foreign aid outlined in the infamous 1974 secret memo and return power to local people through programs that harness the strengths of small communities and strong families.

