Trump Should Act on Epstein Now

There is an old rule in espionage that when you have a cover story, it is best to be immersed in it. When President Trump was asked about the Epstein files and had his famous meltdown attacking his base for caring about this issue, people sensed something was wrong.

A close analysis will show that neither he, nor Pam Bondi, nor Secretary of State Marco Rubio were immersed in their cover story. Their reactions were enough to light up the radar of most interrogators. Given how prepared they should have been, their expressions were worthy of a Ralph Cramden "hummina hummina."





As the Behavior Panel in a rare consensus noted in its analysis, all three government officials lit up like a Christmas tree when Jeffrey Epstein’s name was linked to the word espionage.

Now, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Jr. (R-Ky.), is issuing subpoenas for documents and depositions of former Democrat and Republican officials in this matter.

Logic might indicate that the idea that the Democrats would sit on damaging information about Trump in the Epstein files during the 2020 election campaign seems impossible. The countervailing argument is that since President Bill Clinton was a key speaker at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and Vice President Kamala Harris could not dispense with support from Bill or Hillary Clinton, the embarrassment might’ve gone both ways.

House Resolution 4405 by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-W.Va.) united partisan liberal Democrats and ticked off members of the MAGA base to push for the release of all documents to Congress, with victim names and graphic details redacted. The sponsors appear to have the votes to bring the matter to the floor once the August recess ends.

Rather than wait for a vote in Congress or the drip-drip of a House inquiry, President Trump should intervene and get ahead of the parade. Stonewalling will only further weaken him with his base.

As a Republican, Trump is not as much of a political black swan as most people believe. He fits into a definite part of the party’s history. True, he is not a politician in the model of Reagan, Bush, Goldwater, or Eisenhower. Trump’s model is Richard Nixon, another brooding Celt and master of the art of the political comeback. Let’s not forget, Nixon was one of the most popular presidents in American history, winning 49 states.

And to set the record straight, Nixon was innocent in the Watergate fiasco, as subsequent revelations have revealed. The so-called smoking gun was not to cover up criminal activity, but to hide from the public the names of key Democrats who were secretly backing him over Democratic Sen. George McGovern. He was protecting key Democrat donors to his campaign.

Which raises the question, are key Trump donors and supporters in the Epstein files? Trump is a man who dances with the people who bring them to the party, and he is unlikely to throw these supporters under the bus anytime soon.

Another motive would be the utter stink that could possibly link the intelligence services to serial pedophilia. Trump is not about to make the mistake of Jack Kennedy by making an enemy of the CIA at a time when he doesn’t need more enemies. Deep State law enforcement and intelligence officers hobbled him in his first term. He doesn’t want to get back on that Washington merry-go-round again.

If his Congressional vote counters indicate he will lose in the House on this resolution, and he wants to avoid the leak game and legal battles in the House subpoenas, how much better politically to beat them to the punch? Even with all the gerrymandering games being played in red states to match the chicanery of blue states' Democrat machines, Trump is facing headwinds in the midterms. Even if the vaunted Republican gerrymandering works, control of the House of Representatives still comes down to three or four seats.

The old political saw about Watergate is that it wasn’t the crime, it was the cover-up. The key to Trump‘s triumph has been bringing in new voters. The administration's crisis response has been one of world-class mediocrity. Disillusioning these traditionally uninvolved voters is a risky strategy. It could create a crisis of legitimacy in the GOP that would have its mandate die not with a bang, but with the quiet of an empty field of crickets.

Should Trump lose those seats in the midterms, congressional oversight over Epstein will be front and center and managed by Democratic partisans. Unless the information in these files is fatal to his political survival, to quote Richard Nixon, Trump should not hand his enemies “a sword...they [will] twist it with relish.”

