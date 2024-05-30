California State Rep Rips Fellow Dems as Pedo Protectors

California State Sen. Susan Eggman (D-5th District) recently did something you would never expect a California Democrat to do: call out her own party for their bad policies.

First, some context: in California, buying or soliciting sex from a minor is a misdemeanor (yes, really), punished by up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine. Obviously, in a sane world, the sentence would be stuffing someone into a woodchipper feet first once he or she is proven guilty right after the trial, but this is not a sane world.

Fellow State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-12th District) has introduced legislation setting a harsher sentence (making it a felony punished with two to four years in jail and sex offender registry. Not much but it's better than the current law).

California Democrats tried to neuter the felony for when offenders tried to buy a minor under 16 in April. That's why last week, Eggman finally said, "I’d like to say as a progressive, proud member of this body for the last 12 years, I’m done. I’m done with us protecting people who would buy and abuse our children. I’m done."

Of course, she still identifies as a progressive and couched the rest of her speech in leftist verbiage.

"I don’t want to send more black and brown men to prison. I don’t want more people in prison, but I don’t want people buying girls. I don’t want people buying little girls anymore. I’m tired of saying it’s okay and that we have to protect the men who do it," Eggman continued.

Pedophilia isn't a race thing since it is evil no matter who does it, but hey, at least she still has enough common sense to call out how dangerously insane it is to coddle sex offenders. She said that by doing so, "We have given away enough on this area and we’ve got to move back into the center or we all look like fools and laughingstocks."

That or it makes you look like you are advocating for the normalization of pedophilia.

She also mentioned something specifically about child victims being poor and non-white, but Eggman does have a point in that people crossing the border illegally are using and abusing plenty of children.

Back at the end of January at my day job, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) talked about how she saw kids being "recycled," sent across the border multiple times with different men to make asylum claims easier like Sherpas.

Additionally, she spoke about meeting with a victim. Try keeping your lunch down as you read this: "On my very first trip to the border, I met a nine-year-old girl who was an [Unaccompanied Alien Child] and she on her journey had been passed around and was gang-raped on the American side by members of the cartel. Nine years old (emphasis hers)."

So Eggman isn't entirely wrong in that regard.

"It’s not okay. And I’m not doing it anymore. And I hope none of you do too. We have to be able to draw a line," she concluded.

Let's just hope this knocks some sense into some of her people.

