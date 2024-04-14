Trans Runner Obliterates Competition in Oregon Race to Nobody's Shock

It never seems to end, does it?

Out in Sherwood, Oregon, a boy named Aayden Gallagher just set a new record in high school track, beating the competition by about two seconds. Why is this news? Because Gallagher was racing against actual girls.

Yup, another case of guys "identifying" as women and obliterating the competition in sports has happened again, and it looks just as obscenely obvious as ever.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨



A trans-identified male just dominated the Girls 200m Varsity at the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic in Sherwood, Oregon.



Aayden Gallagher, a boy who "identifies" as a girl, set a new record after easily defeating his female competitors. pic.twitter.com/CWhVFeRXBP — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 13, 2024

I challenge anyone who still supports letting men who identify as women play in women's sports to defend that. Gallagher is so far ahead of the competition it's not even funny.

And, of course, this is considered a new record in women's track, because this was in Oregon and nobody was going to tell Gallagher, "Hey, you are a guy regardless of how you identify. You cannot compete against actual women due to your blatant advantage over them."

An X user in the area named Let Oregon Learn tweeted about this, claiming their daughter was one of the competitors.

My daughter is competing at a HS track meet in Sherwood, Oregon. She texted me that a trans person just broke the meet record… meaning a BOY broke a GIRL record- he beat the girls by 2 seconds, and it will go on record as the new record…@Riley_Gaines_ @libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/53OCZssQL9 — Let_Oregon_Learn (@LetOregonLearn) April 13, 2024

The face of the movement against such blatant cheating, former Kentucky Wildcats swimmer and activist Riley Gaines, had some choice words about the race, rightly saying it "encouraged and celebrated cheating."

Let's call this what it is: encouraged AND celebrated cheating at the hands of the "adults" in the room.



So many fingers to point, but shame on the parents, the schools, the boy, our weak administration, and @OssaSports https://t.co/R2xkQBOHQt — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 14, 2024

This happened just a little over a week after South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley controversially said she was okay with transgender athletes competing against actual women in sports, right before they faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes for the national championship.

"I'm of the opinion of, if you're a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion. You want me to go deeper?" said Staley after being asked by OutKick's Dan Zaksheske. She acknowledged the controversy her remarks would cause, adding, "So now the barnstormer people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game, and I'm okay with that. I really am."

I wonder if Ms. Staley has seen the footage of this Sherwood race and is beginning to rethink her comments.