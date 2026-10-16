DSA Senate Hopeful Found a Use for Prisons: Her Opponent

Hello and welcome to Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. Boss's Day lands on a Friday this year, so at least the brown-nosing comes with a built-in quitting time.

My calendar says it's Boss's Day, Dictionary Day, Department Store Day, Liqueur Day, Sports Day, Mammography Day, Veterans BBQ Day, World Food Day, and Food Bank Week. So take the boss to a department store, buy a dictionary, look up "liqueur," then pour one with a veteran over barbecue and drop the leftovers at the food bank.

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Today in History:

1793: A revolutionary tribunal sends Marie Antoinette to the guillotine in Paris.

1846: Dentist William T.G. Morton demonstrates ether anesthesia in public at Massachusetts General Hospital.

1859: Abolitionist John Brown leads a raid on the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Va.

1869: Well diggers in Cardiff, N.Y., "discover" the Cardiff Giant, a 10-foot stone man and one of the greatest hoaxes in the country's history.

1916: Margaret Sanger opens the nation's first birth control clinic in Brooklyn.

1923: Walt and Roy Disney found the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.

1934: Mao Zedong's Red Army begins the Long March.

1945: Delegates in Quebec City establish the Food and Agriculture Organization, the origin of today's World Food Day.

1946: Allied authorities hang 10 Nazi leaders whom the Nuremberg tribunal convicted after a full trial.

1958: Patricia Bays Haroski registers Boss's Day with the Chamber of Commerce to honor her father, who was also her boss.

1962: President John F. Kennedy sees reconnaissance photos of Soviet missiles in Cuba, and the Cuban Missile Crisis begins.

1968: Sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raise black-gloved fists on the Olympic medal stand in Mexico City.

1978: The College of Cardinals elects Karol Wojtyła, who takes the name Pope John Paul II.

1987: Rescuers pull 18-month-old Jessica McClure from a Texas well after 58 hours.

1995: Louis Farrakhan leads the Million Man March on Washington.

Birthdays Today include: Noah Webster, lexicographer (An American Dictionary of the English Language); Oscar Wilde, playwright (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Picture of Dorian Gray); David Ben-Gurion, statesman (Israel's first prime minister); Eugene O'Neill, playwright (Long Day's Journey Into Night, The Iceman Cometh); Angela Lansbury, actress (Murder, She Wrote, Beauty and the Beast); Günter Grass, novelist (The Tin Drum); Nico, singer (The Velvet Underground & Nico, Chelsea Girl); Barry Corbin, actor (Northern Exposure, No Country for Old Men); Suzanne Somers, actress (Three's Company, Step by Step); Bob Weir, guitarist (Grateful Dead); Tim Robbins, actor (The Shawshank Redemption, Mystic River); Flea, bassist (Red Hot Chili Peppers); John Mayer, singer-songwriter ("Your Body Is a Wonderland," "Gravity"); Kellan Lutz, actor (Twilight); and Naomi Osaka, tennis player (multiple Grand Slam titles). If today's your birthday too, happy birthday, and make the boss buy the cake.

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A couple of days ago, I cited Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) as wanting to punish Republicans with actual jail time. Raskin hardly stands alone, as a search in our collective writings here at PJ Media shows. Today's left has made peace with prisons, as long as the right people end up in them, as I suggested yesterday.

So it came as no shock when someone pointed me to a piece at Legal Insurrection by Elizabeth Stauffer, showing us one more case.

Florida Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon, a state representative and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, unabashedly called for her Republican opponent, Sen. Ashley Moody, to be “locked up and punished in jail” during a Wednesday appearance on CNN program “The Arena.” With supporter Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) at her side, Nixon told CNN host Kasie Hunt, “Moody is a lying, cheating, thieving, scamming person who basically took $10 million from sick kids for the Medicaid program. And she rerouted that into two political slush funds for Ron DeSantis to defeat two citizen-led ballot initiatives.” [Nixon’s statement is a gross misrepresentation of the facts, which Hunt later addresses.] Nixon continued, “And, you know, they are spreading, like, a lot of disinformation and lies on commercials about me, of saying things like, I want to abolish prisons and I want to defund the police. Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done?”

Read that again, and notice what Nixon didn't say. She didn't push back on the abolition charge by noting that prisons keep murderers and rapists off Florida's streets. Her alibi amounts to this: She can't abolish the prisons because she needs the cells for Republicans. It's the first recorded case of a socialist discovering a use for private property, and the property is a cell block. And they call the GOP Nazis?

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Thing is, she meant it. She has road-tested the line. Earlier this month on CBS Miami's Facing South Florida, she told Jim DeFede she doesn't want to abolish prisons "because I want Ashley Moody in one of them." Use a joke on one network, and it's a joke. Use it on two, and it's a campaign plank. Use it every time a camera light blinks red, and you have Angie Nixon.

The woman has a certain familiarity with the subject, mind you. In May, Capitol Police arrested Nixon on a trespassing charge after she staged a five-hour sit-in at DeSantis's office. Last month, she settled the case without a guilty plea: a $250 fine and 15 hours of community service. Nixon insists she did nothing wrong and shouldn't have to plead to something she didn't do. Funny how quickly the presumption of innocence becomes sacred when it's your own name on the charge sheet. Moody, who hasn't been charged with anything, apparently doesn't rate the same courtesy.

Nor is Moody her first target. Back in February, Nixon called for President Trump's arrest. Give her credit for consistency: Any Republican who wins anything belongs behind bars.

When Hunt asked the obvious follow-up, Nixon didn't blink: "Yeah, basically, yes, because of what she did, yes. I absolutely would want that to happen, yes."

Hunt then asked whether Nixon had enough evidence to justify jail. Nixon's answer amounted to a court ruling she didn't like and an investigation she'd demand once she reaches the Senate. Standard Democrat playbook: verdict first, investigation later. The Queen of Hearts would sign off on that procedure, though even she might want a trial on the calendar. Even CNN felt obliged to close the segment by noting that Moody has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. When CNN has to fact-check your attack on a Republican, you've wandered well past the guardrails.

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To be fair, Nixon has said consistently, good little socialist she is, that she wants to end only for-profit prisons. But she's the one who voluntarily joined the DSA in June, and the DSA's platform specifically calls for abolishing police and prisons. She wants credit for rejecting her own organization's crime agenda. Meanwhile, her only stated reason for rejecting it is that she'd like to lock up her opponent. That isn't moderation; it's a reservation. It’s also 1933 Berlin.

Recommended: Now More Than Ever, the Survival of the Constitution Is on the Ballot

None of this bothered the sitting U.S. senator next to her. Murphy flew to Florida to pitch Nixon as a model for the national party, saying her message would "rally Democrats all across the country." Judging by the Raskin file, which already bulges at the seams, it has.

Consider the roster:

Pritzker: In March, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker floated a Democratic "Project 2029." When a New York Times interviewer asked whether that meant Trump officials and federal agents would face prosecution, he answered, "Criminally prosecuted, civilly prosecuted." So much for the pearl-clutching over Project 2025, eh?

Pritzker again: He had already warned ICE agents that "the tables will turn someday." He told them they may face prosecution after the Trump administration ends because the statute of limitations won't have run. Nothing says "rule of law" like a governor reminding cops he's keeping a calendar.

House Democrats: In June, The Hill reported that they want 2029 to be the year of reckoning for Trump officials. The paper noted that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has spent the better part of a year warning them not to expect leniency. Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) called the administration "stiff competition to see who is the leading crook." Several Democratic members liked the story so much they reposted it on their official House websites. They aren't hiding the ball. They're framing it.

The entertainment wing: Comedian Leslie Jones went on Nicolle Wallace's podcast last December and said of ICE, "Everybody that work for ICE, I want them in jail." Wallace nodded along like a woman taking notes for a transition team.

Schiff: Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) now warns that preemptive pardons promise impunity. He accepted one from Joe Biden's autopen in January 2025. Apparently pardons corrupt only when the other side signs them or has Autopen sign them.

The Bots on Facebook, X, and so on. I’m not even going there.

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Nixon is a single piece of a larger, fetid puzzle. She's also indicative. Today's left would like nothing better than to see its opponents jailed or otherwise legally barred from opposing it. And too many on the left cheer when someone skips the legal process altogether (Charlie Kirk, Brian Thompson, Trump twice, et al.), as we discussed yesterday. Remember 2016, when the left shrieked that "lock her up" marked the end of the republic? It turns out the left never objected to the chant. It objected to the wrong "her."

Leaving aside specific regional and state battles, the Democrats are having a real problem with the DSA, from an electoral standpoint. The radical leftist DSA is wildly unpopular among voters, and the Democrats know it. Nixon hedging on the abolition of jails shows us that much. The problem, even for supposedly mainstream Dems, is the degree to which their agendas mesh with the DSA. They’re trying, with limited success, to keep the voters from noticing.

The reality is Democrats want to support the DSA agenda, but they recognize that they can't get elected if they do it openly without hedging. The way things are right now, the DSA will end up being blamed for Democrat losses, come November. Nixon is exhibit one. Her positioning here seems of a piece with Hermann Goering , who said: "I joined the party because I was a revolutionary, not because of any ideological nonsense.”

No shock that the tactics she calls for would be similar.

= = =

Thought of the Day: "If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing, and the tutorial is way too long." — Elon Musk

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Take care today, gang. I look forward to seeing you here tomorrow.

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