So Democrats Are Now Going After Chuck Schumer? Really?

Welcome to Sunday, March 22, 2026. Today is National West Virginia Day and National Goof-Off Day.

Today in History:

1800: Alessandro Volta reports his discovery of the electric battery in a letter to Joseph Banks.

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1815: Napoleon Bonaparte enters Paris after his escape from Elba and begins his 100-day rule.

1952: 24th Academy Awards — An American in Paris wins Best Picture; Humphrey Bogart and Vivien Leigh win acting awards.

1991: Michael Jackson signs a $65 million deal with Sony Records to produce six albums.

2016: Barack Obama becomes the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since 1928, arriving for a three-day tour with First Lady Michelle Obama.

Birthdays today include: Edgar Buchanan, American actor (Petticoat Junction); Abraham Beame, American politician (mayor of New York City, 1974–77, first Jewish mayor of the city); Ozzie Nelson, American big band leader, radio and television actor and producer (The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet); Vera Lynn, British popular music singer known as “The Forces’ Sweetheart” (“We’ll Meet Again”); comedian Carl Reiner; bandleader Larry Elgart; John Ehrlichman, American politician, aide to Nixon (convicted over the Watergate break-in); TV host Fred Rogers; actor Hal Linden (Barney Miller); country star Jerry Reed; Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney; Glenn Schwartz, American rock guitarist (Pacific Gas & Electric — “Are You Ready?”); Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer; hockey great Bobby Orr; John de Lancie, American actor (Star Trek: The Next Generation — “Q”); guitarist Guy Perry of The Motels (“Only the Lonely”); film director Spike Lee; and model Kathy Ireland.

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Today’s your day, too? Have a great one.

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So now the far left, which is actually running the Democrat Party, is going after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Our Matt Margolis addresses this, as does David Manney. But, I’ve just gotta rant on this one.



This is mind-numbing. I mean, think about it! How far over the left edge do you have to be to be getting militant on Chuck Schumer for not being far enough to the left? Fox Digital:

"It is unacceptable for workers and travelers and entire airports to get taken hostage in political games," Schumer said on the Senate floor.



"But that's what the Republicans are doing. It is unacceptable to say we will only pay TSA workers if it is attached to a bill that funds ICE with no reforms, but that's what the Republicans have been doing."

Hold up a sec. Who is playing games? This has become typical of the Democrats, and at this point it's habitual for Schumer. They create the problem and then blame everyone else for it not being fixed.

The shutdown entered its 36th day Saturday and is heading toward matching the record-breaking full government shutdown from last year. Schumer’s failed gambit ...(Partial funding -Eric)... follows increasingly long wait times at airports as thousands of TSA agents go without pay.



Senate Democrats have dug in deep in their demands for stringent reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and have so far refused to reopen the agency or temporarily extend funding to end the closure until they get what they want.

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The Fox article goes on to point out that Congress goes home for a two-week break soon (starting March 28 for Passover/Easter). Need I tell you that this point is being exploited by the Democrats? It's not the GOP, which has offered several compromises, all of which were turned down, including placing restrictions that the Democrats have been demanding on ICE, including visible officer IDs for DHS, expanded use of body cams, and limits on places where enforcement occurs.

Frankly, I think the compromises shouldn't have been offered. I would much prefer we stand firm. Still, the rejection of those offers shows us clearly where the holdup is.

At a news conference earlier Saturday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Fox News Digital it would be "very, very hard to explain if we leave town this next week without having funded the Department of Homeland Security."

Uh, sorry, no it won’t, because being members of Congress, they’re not subject to TSA screening like the peasants are. They won’t have to wait in the lines being created by the Democrats stamping their little feet about immigration laws actually being enforced — something those same peasants loudly endorse in every poll taken for the last five months on the subject. They can slip past the lines and disappear. And need I point out that the laws ICE enforces are laws that were signed off on by both parties and have been in place for many years?

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Let me suggest also that if ICE was doing anything illegal in pursuit of that enforcement, as the Democrats claim, it would have been brought before a federal court long before now, and the leftist lapdogs in the press would be all over it. Trust me, you’d have heard about it — repeatedly. The Democrats have that ability, but as you know, they haven’t done that. Rather, the Democrats make the American people suffer so as to benefit those flaunting our immigration laws. Do they really believe that we wouldn’t notice?

This situation did give us a giggle, with Chuckles himself just about losing it on the Senate floor over Elon Musk funding the TSA out of his own pocket.

Meanwhile, I do have to give credit to President Donald Trump. TownHall's Joseph Chalfant does too: You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding.

President Donald Trump has warned Democrats that he will place immigration enforcement agents at airports to seek the "immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who come into our country” should they continue to hold funding for the Department of Homeland Security hostage.

Here again, and clearly, enforcement of immigration laws is something the Democrats do not want. Trump knows that doing this increases pressure on them to stop hamstringing the process.

I would add my immediate suggestion: cancel the two-week break, which is something Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) could do. We should also demand that pay for the Senate be withheld for the same duration. Keep them stuck in Washington and working, without pay, until DHS is fully funded. Seems fair—they expect TSA to work without pay, after all.

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And when I say fully funded, I mean including ICE.

Thought for the day: “The frantic pace of life is only interrupted by the quietness of Sunday.” – Byron Pulsifer

And from me: Go outside today and listen to the birds. If you're near the water, take in the sound of the waves or the waterfalls. Listen to the wind. There's a message for you in each of them. I'll see you tomorrow. Take care.

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