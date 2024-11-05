Calling Trump 'Hitler' Has Done Permanent Damage to the Moral Realm

Dennis Prager | 3:41 AM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It may be impossible to overstate the damage done to morality by the Democrats and other leftists calling Donald Trump a fascist and a Nazi and declaring him "Hitler."

Advertisement

Asked by Anderson Cooper on CNN if she believes Trump is a "fascist," Kamala Harris said, "Yes, I do."

With regard to calling Trump "Hitler," Newsweek's fact-checker concluded: "Harris didn't directly call Trump 'Hitler.' However, many will think she came very close to it: she confirmed that she believes Trump is a fascist, quoted (retired four-star General, and one of Donald Trump's White House chiefs of staff, John] Kelly's unfavorable comments (Kelly said Trump 'wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had') and suggested Trump would 'invoke' Hitler."

Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, compared the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden to the 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden.

Many Hitler historians have done similarly. In a 2017 essay in the Los Angeles Review of Books, Ron Rosenbaum, author of a New York Times bestselling biography of Adolf Hitler, "Explaining Hitler," compared Trump to Hitler:

"(The views of) Trump and his minions ... come out of a playbook written in German. ... The playbook is 'Mein Kampf.'

"What I want to suggest is an actual comparison with Hitler that deserves thought. It's what you might call the secret technique, a kind of rhetorical control that both Hitler and Trump used on their opponents, especially the media.

"Alan Bullock (the first major Hitler biographer) ... had initially argued (that) it was likely (Hitler) had believed in nothingand just used the Jew-hatred to advance his cause with the nitwit thug segment of the German people. Just as Trump appealed to his nitwit thug racist, anti-Semite followers. ... This is the comparison I'd been seeking."

Advertisement

In April, the Los Angeles Times published an opinion piece, "Trump turns his trials into a soapbox. Does he know he's channeling Hitler?" It was written by another Hitler scholar, Timothy W. Ryback -- a former lecturer at Harvard (surprise!) -- whose most recent book is "Takeover: Hitler's Final Rise to Power." His conclusion: "The alarm-clanging couplet of Hitler's and Trump's courtroom appearances, two demagogues -- separated by a century -- exploiting their constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech and due process in an effort to undermine democratic processes and structures, should serve as a sobering warning as we approach an election to determine who will be running the next government of the United States."

The abuse of language is a fundamental characteristic of the Left. Leftists have done this not only to "Hitler," "Nazi" and "fascist" but to "genocide," "apartheid," "racist" and virtually every other term connoting evil. It started with Stalin calling Trotsky a fascist and it continues to this day.

The harm, as I wrote above, cannot be overstated.

Calling Trump "Hitler" and "Nazi" utterly trivializes Hitler and Nazism. Young people, the recipients of a largely worthless education in American schools -- especially regarding history -- know little, if anything, about Hitler and Nazism. For most of them, therefore, if Trump is Hitler, then Hitler was Trump. Hitler was nothing worse than a German version of Trump -- not the instigator of World War II and the creator of the Holocaust; just a German Donald Trump.

Advertisement

It is beyond belief that American Jewish organizations and American veterans groups have not greeted the labeling of Trump "Hitler" with howls of protest. It is difficult to know if Hitler, Nazism and the Holocaust will ever again evoke the horror that these words have heretofore evoked.

That Jewish groups have not vigorously protested labeling Trump "Hitler" and "Nazi" only shows how deep the left-wing influence has been on most American Jewish organizations, especially the Anti-Defamation League, the organization founded to protect American Jews and combat antisemitism.

Likewise, it beggars belief that veterans organizations haven't vociferously condemned the trivialization of Hitler and Nazism. Did hundreds of thousands of Americans die fighting a German Trump? Was the D-Day invasion of Normandy about fighting Trump supporters?

If Trump represents the same embodiment of evil as Hitler and the Nazis, the word no longer has meaning.

Dennis Prager

Dennis Prager is a nationally syndicated radio talk-show host and columnist. His latest book, published by Regnery in May 2019, is "The Rational Bible," a commentary on the book of Genesis. His film, "No Safe Spaces," was released to home entertainment nationwide on September 15, 2020. He is the founder of Prager University and may be contacted at dennisprager.com.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

Growing Signs of a Trump Landslide: Has the Media Tipped Its Hand? Scott Pinsker
What Elon Musk Just Said About the Stakes of This Election Will Make You Break Down Doors to Vote Victoria Taft
Are You Ready for It? The Final Poll from 2020’s Most Accurate Pollster Is Here Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: E-Day Stephen Kruiser
American Public Health Department Becomes Nation’s First to Ban COVID Shots Ben Bartee
Georgia Supreme Court Shuts Down Democrats' Attempts to Cheat Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
A Look Ahead to PJ Media's Election Day Coverage
Street Chaos Imminent? Consider the Post-Election Anarchy of 2016
Georgia Election Preview: The Lay of the Land in the Reddest 'Purple' State
Advertisement