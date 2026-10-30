Democrats Promise Cheaper Groceries, but Their Plans Bring Bigger Government

Americans standing at the grocery checkout aren’t asking Washington for a more ambitious mission statement. They want the total on the screen to stop swallowing money they needed for something else.

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Democrats understand the frustration well enough to campaign on affordability. What their progressive wing wants to deliver, however, involves a familiar cast of characters: federal spending, expanded benefits, and Washington assuming responsibilities it insists nobody else can manage.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus has put its ambitions in writing. Its affordability agenda proposes federal generic-drug manufacturing, major housing expenditures, and federally supported child care, while identifying Medicare for All as a longer-term goal.

The brochure promises relief. Taxpayers should ask for the invoice, the financing, and the evidence that Washington can deliver the promised services at the promised cost.

Consider child care. The caucus proposes limiting family payments to 7% of household income, with half of families paying no more than $10 a day. Parents facing enormous bills can readily understand the appeal.

But limiting a parent’s bill doesn’t eliminate the wages, building expenses, insurance, and supplies required to care for a child. Someone pays the balance, and the family receiving assistance may also help finance the program through taxes.

The distinction matters; a subsidy can make a service affordable to its recipient. Whether the arrangement reduces the underlying cost, expands available care, or simply reallocates the bill requires a separate examination.

Housing requires the same careful accounting. The caucus calls for $20,000 in first-time-buyer assistance, alongside $1 trillion for housing supply, preservation, and related support. Its proposal addresses both construction and purchasing power.

The test should be how many additional homes become available, where, and at what total cost. Handing buyers assistance before additional homes arrive risks increasing competition for the same limited inventory.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is lovely. A family needs an actual front door, preferably before its children graduate and move away.

Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing scrutiny of Trump-connected executives if they win the House. Elon Musk features prominently in that discussion.

From Axios:

Zoom in: Elon Musk is taking a more confrontational approach. The billionaire, who has poured $445 million into Republican super PACs this election cycle alone, has threatened retaliation against Democrats preparing to investigate his sprawling business empire and tenure in the White House. DOGE: As head of Trump's short-lived cost-cutting initiative, Musk gutted USAID, drove mass federal layoffs, and gave his team access to sensitive government systems. Investigators want to know whether his companies benefited from contracts or regulatory decisions while he wielded power inside the White House.

Ukraine: A fierce critic of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Musk ordered Starlink restrictions that disrupted Ukraine's military satellite communications. Democrats are now demanding records of his communications with Trump and Vladimir Putin.

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Businesses with government contracts and political connections face legitimate questions about public money. The measure of an investigation should be the evidence it uncovers and the misconduct it establishes, rather than how satisfying the witness list looks to partisan donors.

For families worried about their bills, another question follows: How much legislative effort will go toward making essential goods and services easier to produce, and how much will go toward televised confrontations?

A committee can summon a billionaire. It can’t subpoena a cheaper carton of eggs into existence, no matter how sternly the chairman adjusts his glasses.

The progressive agenda contains promises about prices, but its advocates must demonstrate the mechanisms. Producing medicine requires manufacturing expertise, quality control, reliable inputs, and distribution; establishing a federal program doesn’t automatically provide any of those.

Congress should also ask who can compete to provide the services. Does a proposal make room for smaller businesses and new entrants, or reward organizations best equipped to navigate federal paperwork? A program can advertise universal access while building a system that only the largest operators can afford to enter.

Those details belong in the debate before the campaign celebration. They determine whether families gain meaningful choices or merely receive a new set of rules from a different office.

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The burden of proof belongs to the people proposing the expansion. They should identify the full costs, explain the taxes or borrowing required, and accept measurable standards for results.

Families already make those calculations at their kitchen tables. Washington shouldn’t receive a special exemption because its shopping list comes with a compassionate title.

Affordability should mean that ordinary work buys more of an ordinary life. Democrats asking for power should explain how their plans accomplish that before congratulating themselves for spending the money.

Washington’s promises come with a bill, and you should know who’s paying it. Help us keep examining the fine print by joining PJ Media VIP. Use promo code FIGHT for the available discount.