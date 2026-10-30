The Cost of an Ordinary Life: Politicians Should Boost Your Budget, Not Their Stock Portfolios

We elect our leaders with the hope that they will govern or legislate with our best interests at heart. We expect our elected officials to stay free from financial corruption — yet so many of them let us down.

Advertisement

Americans know what’s going on, and they want things to change. Recent polling tells us that 93% of those surveyed think that politicians should obey the same laws that we do. Nearly as many — 92% — are convinced that special interests and lobbyists have too much influence.

Nine-tenths of respondents want to see an independent audit of the federal government in an effort to root out fraud and get rid of it. Eighty-eight percent believe that government officials should not use their public service as a way to enrich themselves, while 86% say that members of Congress shouldn’t trade stocks while in office.

That last polling number should stick in our minds pretty heavily because the House voted on a bill over the summer that would restrict stock purchases by members of Congress. Every single one of the 198 votes against the bill came from Democrats.

“The bill would allow lawmakers to keep investments they already own,” explained my RedState colleague Ben Smith. “Selling those shares, however, would require a public notice between seven and 14 days before the transaction. That notice would have to include the projected sale date, a description of the transaction, and the number of shares being sold. It would then be published on a website operated by the House clerk or Senate secretary.”

Related: The Cost of an Ordinary Life: The American Dream Needs More Homes and Less Red Tape

Some of the Democrats who trade stocks the most prolifically — including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — even held a tony fundraiser for Elaine Luria, a Democrat running for Congress in Virginia, just days before that vote.

“In addition to their Democratic politics, Luria and Pelosi also share their love of stock trading,” reported my Townhall colleague Amy Curtis. “While a member of Congress, Luria traded hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of stocks. During her time in office, Luria was the largest trader of Chinese stocks. Luria also objected to a ban on such trades by members of Congress, calling any attempt to prevent such trades 'bulls**t.'"

Granted, the reason these Democrats turned their backs on the Stop Insider Trading Act was that the House version also included provisions of the SAVE America Act, which protects our election system from illegal aliens voting. And you’d better believe that they used it to score cheap political points for their far-left base.

Let’s be clear: I support a total ban on Congressmembers trading stock. But Republicans are trying to package a fraudulent version of that with a bill to disenfranchise American voters. This is politics at its worst. Put a real ban on the floor if you’re serious. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) September 30, 2026

According to the America First Policy Institute, unfettered congressional stock trading “inherently creates an ethical concern with elected officials potentially prioritizing personal financial interest over the public’s best interest, and the practice has certainly played a role in influencing the nearly 70% of Americans who have an unfavorable view of Congress.”

Advertisement

Here’s the deal: Financial corruption is an issue that can easily plague both sides, and we need to be able to trust that our politicians will act in our best interests rather than seek to line their pockets. In this election, we need to consider which leaders are going to play by the same rules as the people who put them in office.

Families trying to afford groceries, healthcare, and a home deserve lawmakers focused on those costs. When Congress writes tax laws, spends our money, or decides which industries get special treatment, whose interests come first? We should demand that the answer be ours, regardless of the letter after a politician’s name. The cost of an ordinary life is high enough without wondering whether the people making the rules are using public office to secure a better deal for themselves.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.