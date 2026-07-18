A Lettuce Recall Brings ‘Run for the Border’ Back for All the Wrong Reasons

Taco Bell spent years telling America to “Make a Run for the Border.” Unfortunately for the company, a lettuce recall and a microscopic parasite have given the old campaign a meaning no fast-food company would ever choose.

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Federal investigators traced a five-state cyclospora outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

More than 1,644 people who reported eating at Taco Bell became ill, 94 were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported so far. Among 190 Michiganders whose meals were studied in detail, 90% said they ate iceberg lettuce.

Taylor Farms de Mexico supplied the lettuce; the company recalled iceberg products sourced from central Mexico and distributed from June 29 through July 16 across 27 states. The list includes food-service products and Marketside iceberg salad and shredded lettuce sold at select Walmart stores. From the FDA:

Taylor Farms de Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora. Most people infected with Cyclospora develop diarrhea, with frequent bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, and fever may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms. If not treated, the illness may lead to dehydration and severe complications that may require higher levels of care. These complications may last from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times (relapse). Immunocompromised persons may experience more severe illness of longer duration along with complications requiring close medical attention. This action was prompted by the multistate Cyclospora outbreak https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-5-state-outbreakcyclospora-illnesses-iceberg-lettuce-july-2026. We are actively removing the implicated products. The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities.

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One detail needs careful wording. An FDA sample of shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico tested positive for Cyclospora, but the positive lot wasn't part of the current recall. Federal officials detained it and were still determining whether any reached stores or homes. The broader investigation linked the outbreak to the same supplier.

Taco Bell says it removed the affected Taylor Farms lettuce from every restaurant by July 17 and cut the ingredient from its national supply chain. From Taco Bell:

As of July 17, Taco Bell has completed removal of affected Taylor Farms lettuce from our restaurants. Based on ongoing conversations with public health officials, and out of an abundance of caution, Taco Bell worked swiftly to voluntarily remove the product from restaurants and the affected ingredient has been removed from our supply chain nationwide. We took this action to ensure our guests can enjoy their Taco Bell favorites safely. We believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers, and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests. Taco Bell has taken precautionary action, and we encourage all relevant restaurants, retailers, and foodservice operators to do the same.

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The chain moved quickly once health officials identified the source, a necessary response when its name was attached to more than 1,600 illnesses.

Cyclospora is a parasite spread through food or water contaminated with fecal matter. It can cause watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, weight loss, and frequent bowel movements. Symptoms often begin about a week after exposure and may disappear before returning. Routine stool tests don't always detect it unless a doctor specifically requests Cyclospora testing.

The health warning isn't a joke; the slogan collision, however, is almost impossible to miss. Taco Bell launched its “Make a Run for the Border” campaign in 1988, selling lunch as an adventure.

Decades later, the chain's late-night, after-the-bar reputation adds another layer nobody in the marketing department requested.

Taco Bell didn't grow the lettuce, and it acted to remove the product. Taylor Farms has pulled the affected iceberg from the market. Neither company benefits from cheap shots while customers are sick.

Still, the internet remembers old slogans, and coincidence can be merciless. “Run for the Border” once meant tacos, speed, and a little fun. For the next few weeks, customers may hear it and think twice about the lettuce.

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