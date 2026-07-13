America Pays $722.8 Billion for Chronic Pain and Still Gets Care Wrong

The cost of chronic pain begins long before anyone reaches for a calculator. It begins when a worker wakes at 3 a.m., already hurting, and wonders whether enough strength remains to finish another shift.

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It continues at the pharmacy counter, during the missed appointment, and with the reduced paycheck because the body stopped cooperating.

The newest comprehensive national estimate from PubMed, based on 2021 data, places chronic pain's annual economic cost at $722.8 billion: medical care accounted for $530.6 billion, and lost productivity added another $192.2 billion.

Background: Chronic pain affects more than 1 in 5 adults in the United States. Understanding the economic burden of chronic pain can inform interventions and strategies to improve the quality of life for individuals with chronic pain. Objective: To estimate the economic cost of chronic pain in the United States in 2021. Research design: A cross-sectional analysis estimating the economic costs of chronic pain in 2021. Subjects: In 2021, 6445 (representing 65.8 million) adults with chronic pain were identified using ICD-10-CM codes from the nationally representative Medical Expenditure Panel Survey. Measures: Direct medical costs were examined by source of payment and service type. Indirect morbidity costs were estimated from lost productivity from employment disability and missed workdays. We evaluated the economic burden of chronic pain by estimating excess costs among individuals with chronic pain compared with individuals without chronic pain using multivariable regression. Results: Individuals with chronic pain had additional total annual medical expenditures of $8068 and additional lost productivity of $2923 per person compared with individuals without chronic pain. In 2021, the economic costs of chronic pain in the United States were estimated to be $722.8 billion, including $530.6 billion in medical care costs and $192.2 billion in lost work productivity. Conclusions: The economic costs of chronic pain are substantial, resulting in excess health care expenditures and lost productivity costs. These findings highlight the importance of interventions and strategies aimed at providing high-quality, accessible, low-barrier, cost-effective pain care to improve quality of life and reduce disruptions in work among adults with chronic pain.

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Compared with adults without chronic pain, each affected patient carried about $8,068 in added medical spending and $2,923 in lost productivity.

A bill of that size should command national attention. Instead, pain patients are often discussed mainly as prescribing risks, insurance costs, or numbers inside a government guideline.

The human loss receives less notice because it can't be neatly totaled.

A spreadsheet can't measure the parent who can't attend a child's game, the spouse who quietly absorbs another household task, or the patient who stops making plans because pain has made every promise uncertain. Money records part of the damage, yet it can't describe the life being narrowed.

Chronic pain is hardly rare. In 2023, the CDC shared that 24.3% of U.S. adults reported pain on most days or every day during the previous three months. Another 8.5% had high-impact chronic pain that frequently limited work or daily life.

Data from the National Health Interview Survey In 2023, 24.3% of adults had chronic pain, and 8.5% of adults had chronic pain that frequently limited life or work activities (referred to as high-impact chronic pain) in the past 3 months.

Chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain both increased with age.

American Indian and Alaska Native non-Hispanic adults were significantly more likely to have chronic pain (30.7%) compared with Asian non-Hispanic (11.8%) and Hispanic (17.1%) adults.

The percentage of adults with chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain increased with decreasing urbanization level.

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The burden increased as communities became more rural, reaching 31.4% for chronic pain and 11.5% for high-impact pain in nonmetropolitan areas.

America spends heavily after pain has already disrupted work and family life, but a large bill isn't proof of good care. Patients can move through appointments, tests, therapies, procedures, pharmacy rules, and insurance reviews without gaining enough function to reclaim an ordinary day.

The system often measures success through paperwork and risk control. Patients use a different measure; they want to sleep, work, walk through a grocery store, cook dinner, or sit through church without counting the minutes until they can lie down.

Federal guidance recognizes the need for individualized treatment. The CDC says chronic pain should be assessed and treated whether or not opioids are part of the plan. Its current guidance calls for flexible, patient-centered care, warns against harmful misapplication, and supports medical, behavioral, non-drug, and drug treatments suited to each patient.

The same guidance rejects rapid tapering, abrupt discontinuation, and patient abandonment. Those protections exist because forced changes can cause harm. A policy written for a population can't replace a clinician's judgment about the patient sitting in front of him.

Better care starts with examining the evidence, weighing risks, and building a plan around function and quality of life. Opioids will not help every patient, and every requested procedure will not be appropriate. Stable treatment should still be judged by what it does for the patient, rather than treated as a problem merely because it's continued for years.

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The $722.8 billion estimate should force a harder question. Why do we tolerate a system that spends so much managing the consequences while leaving patients to fight repeatedly for care that helps them remain employed, independent, and present in their families?

Chronic pain drains medical budgets, workplaces, households, and the patients carrying it. America is already paying the price. The failure lies in paying year after year without giving millions of people a fair chance to live and work with less suffering.

Chronic pain patients are too often discussed as statistics instead of Americans trying to hold their lives together. Support PJ Media’s independent reporting and commentary by joining VIP today. Save 60% with promo code FIGHT.