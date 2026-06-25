The Reflecting Pool Vandalism Trump Wasn’t Supposed to Be Right About

President Donald Trump said vandals damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and the usual crowd treated it like another Trump fairy tale. Then the National Park Service put sharp edges on the story.

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A court filing from NPS Deputy Director for Operations Frank Lands said U.S. Park Police responded June 9 to damage at the pool after the rehabilitation project was largely finished.

The damage included caulk over foam sealant cut with a sharp knife or razor, destruction of delaminating surface material, and about 70 fence post tops thrown into the water.

BULLETIN/BOLO: The United States Park Police is seeking assistance in identifying the individual depicted here in connection with a Destruction of Government Property investigation. The incident occurred on June 19, 2026, at approximately 3:36 p.m. at the Reflecting Pool on the… pic.twitter.com/wZ6IIzcji1 — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) June 24, 2026

The Department of the Interior also said there had been seven arrests, seven federal citations, and 18 police reports tied to the site.

So much for the idea that Trump simply invented vandalism because the pool turned green.

The familiar ritual began almost all at once: Trump blamed vandals, his critics laughed, and the Reflecting Pool became a ready-made metaphor for his administration.

Newsbusters shared the quantity of stories the MSM dedicated to the Reflecting Pool. Funny enough, CNN seemed obscessed.

For whatever reason, CNN was uniquely obsessed with the condition of the reflecting pool, racking up a whopping 215 minutes and 37 seconds of coverage in under ten days. In just the past week, CNN dedicated 207 minutes and 45 seconds solely to the reflecting pool — approximately 30 minutes per day. The seriousness of the CNN’s reporting varied wildly, spanning from embarrassingly earnest to dripping with sarcasm. On one end of the spectrum was correspondent Sunlen Serfaty, who was conducting on-site “investigations” into the water’s phosphate levels without a hint of detectable irony. On the other end of things was a thoroughly amused John Berman, the co-anchor for CNN News Central, who provided viewers with routine tongue-in-cheek updates:

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Instead of covering any real news, the media thought it was more important to obsess over algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



This is why no one trusts the media anymore. pic.twitter.com/Ij8QctyVN6 — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 23, 2026

People who would call a spray-painted statue an attack on democracy suddenly found vandalism near the Lincoln Memorial amusing, or too politically convenient to condemn. Not to mention billions in fraud in several states weren't as critical for investigative journalists to dig into. But they investigated the ever-loving heck out of the Reflecting Pool.

The filing doesn't prove every detail Trump has claimed. It doesn't settle whether vandalism caused every algae problem, every peel, or every repair issue. But it does prove the central thing the mockers refused to consider: vandalism happened. The pool was damaged, sharp tools were involved, and police reports exist.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's department oversees the National Park Service, and the agency's own sworn account now backs the basic claim that the Reflecting Pool was hit by intentional damage.

The same people who demanded proof got proof and then moved the goalposts before the ink dried. From the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump and other officials have repeatedly blamed, without citing evidence, unidentified vandals for peeling paint as well as a “350-foot gash” in the liner and other problems. Six people have been arrested, Trump said this week, without providing details. The Interior Department said Thursday there have been seven arrests, seven federal citations and 18 police reports filed. The department did not specify what the charges were or identify anyone cited by police. Trump pledged to beautify the century-old Reflecting Pool before the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations, draining its water and directing the bottom to be painted a color he called “American flag blue.” But since the site was restored, its water has been plagued by an algae bloom and pieces of the new coating have appeared to be peeling off the bottom. His administration faces a self-imposed deadline to complete the renovation before July Fourth. Trump also has said the federal government would release images to substantiate his claim. Trump said Wednesday that “sick people” had used razors and box cutters to slice portions of the lining.

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This has been a familiar pattern. Trump brought up Hunter's laptop during the 2020 campaign while talking to CBS's Lesley Stahl and got treated like a man peddling a campfire story.

Trump also said his campaign had been spied on. The cleanest version isn't that his Trump Tower phones were tapped as he put it, but the fact is that the FBI used surveillance authority on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, and later government reviews found serious failures in those FISA applications.

Trump exaggerated portions of the case, but the people sneering at the idea of surveillance had their own explaining to do.

Every Trump claim should still face evidence. He's a president, not a prophet. Some claims need tightening and proving, while some never get there. But the anti-Trump reflex has become its own kind of blindness. As soon as Trump says a thing, too many people decide the opposite must be true before the facts arrive.

The Reflecting Pool story shows how sick the reflex has become. The left didn't start with the damage; it started with Trump. Since Trump said it, they sneered; since Trump cared about vandalism at a national landmark, they cared more about using the mess against him.

Since Trump wanted the pool cleaned up for America's 250th birthday, the green water became a joke they couldn't resist.

A better political class would be angry that someone cut into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with a blade. A better press corps would want to know who did it, why it happened, how much it cost, and whether federal property was targeted for political reasons.

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Too many people skipped those questions because glee came easier.

The National Park Service plans to drain the pool again after July 4 to inspect and repair the damage.

Good.

The country can fix a liner, remove broken material, replace fence parts, and clean up algae. Repairing a public culture that cheers when national symbols are damaged because it might embarrass Trump will take longer.

Trump said vandals hit the Reflecting Pool. The evidence says vandals hit the Reflecting Pool. Once again, the people who called him ridiculous now have to pretend they were only asking questions.

The press keeps playing the same game with President Trump: mock first, verify later, and never apologize when the facts catch up. PJ Media VIP is where we keep following the evidence without the legacy filter. Join today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off.