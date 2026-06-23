One Judge, 433 Parks, and a Nation Tired of Lawfare

A Massachusetts federal judge has put herself in the middle of President Donald Trump's effort to clean up ideological messaging at national parks, and the first question is the right one: who gave one district judge the power to tell the executive branch how to manage 433 National Park Service units?

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Judge Angel Kelley, a U.S. district judge for the District of Massachusetts, ordered the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service to restore interpretive materials removed under Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's Order 3431.

Her June 12 ruling stated the administration likely violated the Administrative Procedure Act and several park statutes because the removals were arbitrary, capricious, contrary to law, or beyond statutory authority.

To be fair, she did name a legal hook; judges review agency actions all the time. But a legal hook isn't a blank check. Americans should be uneasy when one district court can reach across the whole country and tell the executive branch to reinstall signs, exhibits, films, brochures, podcasts, and other materials within 21 days.

President Trump's order, issued in March 2025, directed federal sites to reject exhibits or materials that portray America as “inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.”

It is the policy of my Administration to restore Federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums, to solemn and uplifting public monuments that remind Americans of our extraordinary heritage, consistent progress toward becoming a more perfect Union, and unmatched record of advancing liberty, prosperity, and human flourishing. Museums in our Nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history.

It told Interior officials to focus on American achievement, progress, beauty, and heritage while acting “consistent with applicable law.”

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Burgum's order followed in May 2025; the lawsuit came from various activist and professional groups. Kelley sided with them and said the administration was likely trying to rewrite history.

The White House, through Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers, called the order “heinous” and said the administration plans to appeal.

District Judge Angel Kelley of the District of Massachusetts, an appointee of President Joe Biden, listed in her June 12 ruling many of the items the Trump administration removed. The judge noted signs at national parks, including a sign at Fort Sumter in South Carolina, which claimed that “the historic island fortress that sparked the beginning of the Civil War may be underwater by the end of the century due to climate change.” Kelley noted that the department removed signs at Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C., describing Francis G. Newlands, a congressman and senator from 1893 to 1917, “including details about his white supremacist views.” She noted a sign at the president’s house site in Philadelphia emphasizing the slaves in George Washington’s household. She also cited a sign that the department removed because it featured a visitor holding an LGBTQ Pride flag. “Plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood that defendants’ efforts, ostensibly taken in the name of restoring dignity, instead seek to rewrite the nation’s history with a white-out pen,” the judge ruled. “History cannot be faithfully told while excluding the experiences of communities whose contributions, struggles, and achievements form an important part of our nation’s story.” The judge emphasized her decision to order the materials reinstated before July 4. “Because Defendants deemed it important to strip the parks of these undeniable truths anticipating the 250th anniversary of our great nation, it is equally important that our shared history be honestly told and fully restored by the 250th anniversary to properly honor the remarkable achievements of the United States,” she wrote. “Instead of catering to the concerted efforts to rewrite American history and adopt left-wing ideology aimed at diminishing American achievement, President Trump is honoring our country’s extraordinary heritage and restoring a sense of national pride,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the Daily Signal in a statement Monday. “The president has put an end to the radical Left and the media’s divisive and inaccurate characterization of our nation’s history, which infiltrated our national parks and museums, and is restoring truth and sanity,” Rogers added. “The administration plans to appeal this heinous order and will not waver in defending America.”

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Now the case has already shifted; as reported by Reuters, today the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused Kelley's July 3 deadline while it considers the administration's request for a broader stay.

Boston-based U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley concluded the displays were removed as part of the administration's unlawful effort to "rewrite the nation's history with a white-out pen." Critics have accused Trump ⁠of trying to erase aspects of American history to fit what they call his own false narratives about the nation. The 1st Circuit declined for now to pause Kelley's main decision to halt Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's implementation of Trump's March 2025 executive order. But the 1st Circuit panel, composed of three judges appointed by Democratic presidents, said it was still considering whether the administration's request put Kelley's entire June 12 ruling on hold while it appeals. The panel said it planned to rule "promptly." Kelley acted in a lawsuit by plaintiffs including the National Parks Conservation Association and the American Association for State and Local History challenging the legality of the exhibit removals. In a joint statement, they called the 1st Circuit's decision to lift the deadline disappointing. "The administration's decision not to reinstall and reinstate censored materials, particularly in ‌advance of ⁠our nation's upcoming 250th anniversary, is a disservice to every park visitor this summer and to the broader American public," they said. The U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, welcomed the partial pausing of Kelley's ruling. "We are confident that as this inferior ruling from an activist lower court judge receives further scrutiny, they will be further restrained," a department spokesperson said in a statement. Trump's executive order took aim at what he ⁠called a "revisionist movement" that portrayed the United States as "inherently racist, sexist, oppressive or otherwise irredeemably flawed," and directed changes be made to parks nationwide. At least 51 exhibits from 37 sites were subsequently removed or discarded in keeping with Trump's directive. One of these was an exhibit at the former U.S. presidential mansion in ⁠Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park describing the ownership of enslaved people by George Washington, the first U.S. president. Kelley, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, ordered the signs and exhibits restored "by the 250th anniversary to properly honor the remarkable achievements of the United States." ⁠The anniversary is on July 4.

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Even the appeals court appears to understand the danger of forcing a national restoration sprint right before America's 250th birthday.

The more profound problem isn't whether every removed sign was perfect, foolish, or ideological; the primary issue is whether elected presidents can still direct executive agencies after choosing them.

The Constitution doesn't put the National Park Service under a district court; it sits in the Department of the Interior, inside the executive branch, under a president elected by the American people.

Back in 2013, during the Obama shutdown, the National Park Service closed parks, visitor centers, campgrounds, bathrooms, concession stands, and facilities. Barricades went up around open-air memorials in Washington. Millions of people lost access, and gateway towns lost business. No comparable nationwide judicial order arrived to reopen every affected site in three weeks.

So why now? Why does every Trump policy seem to invite a courtroom veto? The answer looks less like a normal review and more like the same old lawfare pattern: lose the policy fight, find the right courtroom, and try to turn one judge into a national policy board.

Kelley may believe she's guarding history. Many Americans will see something else; they see another judge treating Trump's lawfare control of the executive branch as a problem to be managed, narrowed, and delayed.

America's parks should tell the truth; they should honor sacrifice, courage, tragedy, and triumph without turning every battlefield, trail, and memorial into a DEI classroom. The executive branch has every right to correct that course.

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Courts can decide whether an agency broke the law; they shouldn't run the agency.

A country about to celebrate 250 years of independence ought to remember a basic civic lesson: judges wear robes, not campaign buttons, not superintendent badges, and not the president's authority.

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