Nancy Pelosi Retires From Congress, Not From Power

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) may be leaving Congress, but nobody should mistake retirement for surrender. She recently endorsed San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan in the race to replace her in California's 11th Congressional District.

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She made the announcement in the video beside Chan and called her the candidate best prepared to fight for San Francisco in Washington. Pelosi won't seek reelection after nearly 40 years in Congress, but her hand still rests on the local chessboard.

Connie Chan serves as San Francisco District 1 supervisor. She first won election in 2020 and won reelection in 2024. Her district includes the Richmond District, Sea Cliff, Presidio Terrace, Lone Mountain, and part of Golden Gate Park. She chairs the Board of Supervisors Budget Committee and built her political identity around affordable housing, immigrant communities, labor support, small businesses, and city spending fights.

Pelosi's endorsement hands Chan more than a kind word; it hands her a piece of the old San Francisco machine — polished, oiled, and still humming like it never heard of retirement.

The race already had a frontrunner: California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) leads in early polling and holds the California Democratic Party endorsement. Former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti, who served as chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), has also spent heavily in the race.

Chan has hovered near Chakrabarti in the fight for second place. Under California's top-two primary system, the two highest finishers advance to November, regardless of party. Pelosi's late endorsement looks less like a gentle blessing and more like a shove at the finish line.

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Pelosi's choice also raises a fair question: Will she actually let go?

San Francisco politics never lacked drama, ambition, grudges, or carefully staged loyalty. Ol' Nance, Speaker Emeritus herself, has held the seat since 1987, becoming one of the most powerful Democrats in American history.

Politicians who reach that altitude rarely drift into quiet porch life with lemonade and a crossword puzzle. They keep networks, donors, and allies. Most importantly, they keep score.

Her endorsement of Chan suggests Pelosi may leave the office before she leaves the operation.

Chan brings her own record, and voters deserve to clearly judge it; she has supported progressive housing and labor priorities while also joining San Francisco's long-running fights over public safety, homelessness, budget gaps, and development.

Her campaign language leans heavily on working families, immigrant communities, and affordability.

Fair enough.

San Francisco could use results on all three, yet the city's political class has promised help on housing and affordability for years while ordinary residents kept watching the cost of living climb into the clouds. A fresh face carrying an old guard endorsement doesn't automatically become a new direction.

Wiener offers experience in Sacramento and strong institutional support. Chakrabarti represents the anti-establishment, tech-progressive lane with money to burn. Chan now carries public backing, labor support, and the appeal of becoming San Francisco's first Asian American representative in Congress if she wins.

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Each candidate gives voters a different flavor of San Francisco Democratic politics. None gives Republicans much reason to dust off the confetti cannon in a district built for Democrats.

Pelosi's move tells the real story: she stepped away from running, then directly stepped into succession. She didn't endorse Wiener, the polling leader. She didn't stay neutral; she picked Chan and put her own name behind the choice two weeks before the June 2 primary.

San Francisco voters can decide whether they want Pelosi's preferred heir or someone else from the same crowded political family tree.

Power rarely exits with a clean wave goodbye. More often, it lingers near the door, offering advice, making calls, and reminding everyone where the furniture belongs.

Nancy Pelosi may retire from Congress when her term ends in early 2027. San Francisco will soon learn whether Pelosi's retirement means an exit or merely a change of address.

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