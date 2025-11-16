The Future of War in One Screen: Hegseth’s Black Hawk Flight

David Manney | 4:04 PM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Muntasser Akour

Sitting in front of a touchscreen console, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth touched a digital control and watched a UH-60 Black Hawk obey his command. The chopper responded with a live cockpit feed, climbing and banking, while two Army pilots sat inside only as a precaution for safety.

Advertisement

Hegseth had just flown one of America's most iconic aircraft without ever stepping near the rotor wash, in a video that looked like it was taken from a Bond movie, but it wasn't fiction, just a public demonstration of how war is changing in real time.

A Glimpse at the New Battlefield

DARPA designed the Aircrew Labor in Cockpit Automation System and partnered with Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin to turn legacy aircraft into platforms that operate with minimal human effort. Gimmicktry wasn't the goal; DARPA wants helicopters that fly themselves or accept commands from miles away.

When an aircraft that once depended on two highly trained pilots now answers to a tablet interface, the battlefield shifts. It's hard to watch Hegseth's demonstration without seeing where the military intends to go.

A Secretary’s Presence Changes the Meaning

Just having the technology would've been news, but the presence of the secretary of War added weight. The Pentagon wanted Americans to see a cabinet official remotely fly an operational Black Hawk as part of a symbolic communication strategy.

When he touched the controls, Hegseth did more than guide a helicopter; he signaled that the United States is preparing for a world in which pilots may command aircraft from a secure site, and missions that once required direct human presence can rely on automation.

Advertisement



Why This Matters for National Defense

Adapt or die; that inability killed our future fossil fuels. Modern threats force adaptation because in places like the Taiwan Strait, the Persian Gulf, or Eastern Europe, traditional crewed aircraft face growing risks from air defense systems, anti-access zones, and electronic warfare.

Imagine a scenario where a remotely piloted Black Hawk inserts troops, retrieves the wounded, or humps supplies without endangering human pilots. Having this capability changes the math on missions that were once deemed too dangerous. Yet it also opens the door to a new era where machines become the first wave into contested territory.

The Questions Americans Should Ask

Capability and concern are introduced by progress; once a helicopter operates without pilots on board, the chain of accountability becomes more complex.

When there aren't any aviators in the cockpit, who is responsible? How does the military safeguard remote controls from cyber threats? Does pushing a button from a protected facility make war feel easier than it should?

Questions like these matter because once technology reshapes the battlefield, democratic oversight must catch up. Power grows when people don't see where the authority truly sits.

Operational Ripples Across the Entire Force

If the military widely deploys these systems, the changes will reach every corner of the service; training will shift from aviation skills to interface mastery, and maintenance crews will work on systems that blend aircraft engineering with advanced automation.

Advertisement

Remote operators will plan missions over terrain that they will never see. Even the definition of courage and valor evolves when the danger no longer sits beneath a rotor blade, but inside a data link that carries the command.

Final Thoughts

Hegseth wasn't flying for entertainment; it previewed a battlefield dominated by unmanned platforms, remote pilots, and digital command centers.

I certainly don't mean to imply that our troops will no longer need courage and valor, but if there's a way for them to do their jobs without them getting blown up, I'm all for it.

War's future no longer begins with a pilot climbing into a cockpit; it starts with a screen, a connection, and a decision made far from the fight. It's a future that's already arriving.

America can't afford to watch it without understanding the responsibility it demands.

You deserve a publication that goes beyond shock value and digs into the meaning behind these technological leaps. At PJ Media, we follow the power, question the motives, and keep you informed when political leaders unveil the tools that will shape tomorrow’s conflicts. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your  VIP membership.

David Manney

Dave Manney is a PJ Media columnist known for calm, clear-eyed writing rooted in moral clarity and everyday experience. A former journalist and technical writer, he explores corruption, cultural drift, and political hypocrisy without resorting to theatrics or using talking points.

Manney blends historical insight with grounded storytelling, often drawing from life in the Midwest, his dog Watson, and the quiet moments most writers overlook. His work reflects a core belief: what you do when no one’s watching still matters.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CYBERSECURITY MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Recommended

Kash Patel Drops Covid Origin Bombshell Matt Margolis
UK Policeman Fired for Not Treating Knifeman With ‘Courtesy’ Catherine Salgado
Surprise! Here's Where Your Taxes to Help 'Homeless People' Actually Go Victoria Taft
From Soros Grants to Selective Coverage: The Drop Site Model David Manney
Michelle Obama Is an Insufferable Racist Matt Margolis
Trump Lowers the Boom on MTG: Sometimes, You’ve Gotta Police the Crazies Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Education Advisor: ‘Parents Do NOT Know Best’
Conservatives Run to Fetterman's Defense After Fall As Liberals Sharpen Their Knives
Democrats Have Something in Common with Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement