'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #90: We Need a Gulag for Hamas Apologists

By Stephen Kruiser 10:44 PM on October 15, 2023
(New “Unwoke” episodes are usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon.)

The Hamas attacks on Israel should have provoked near universal condemnation of the terrorist organization in the Western world, especially in the United States. Alas, many Democrats freely choose to be awful people all of the time.

We don’t know what motivates these people (thank God), but we know how we feel about them.

It’s been a few days since we recorded this so my memory may be fuzzy. I think that we kept it fairly civil, however.

I hope, anyway.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

