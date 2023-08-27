Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #48: Libs Want to Make COVID a Seasonal 'Celebration'

By Stephen Kruiser 11:56 PM on August 27, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

The COVID mask fetish weirdos are back, and it would appear that they would like to make the unnecessary panic an annual tradition.

We are not amused.

Kevin and I discuss how the tyrants might go about trying to bring back their happy plague memories. Let’s be honest, the leftists loved all of the misery they were able to inflict upon everyone who never even got the ‘rona.

The resistance happens here, friends. Join us, won’t you?

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

