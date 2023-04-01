'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #67: Hard Truths (for Leftists) About Gun Control

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
Picking up from where we left off on the All-Access episode, Kevin and I examine the leftist lust for gun control and why it’s all wrong.
We also get into the real reason kids snap these days. Spoiler alert: it has nothing to do with the availability of weapons. I mention that a lot of it was covered in my book Don’t Let the Hippies Shower, which is still available at the ridiculously low Black Friday price I offered last year and never bothered to change.
As always, we finish with our mainstay segments: “Douchebag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck.” Hopefully, we’ll be able to retire the former in January 2025.
Enjoy!
