Columns
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—No More Gentlemen Republicans, Please

By Stephen Kruiser 12:45 PM on March 31, 2023
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—No More Gentlemen Republicans, Please

I had already planned on recording this before the news of Trump’s indictment broke. That just put me even more in the mood to ditch decorum and burn it all down.

via GIPHY

The Republican party doesn’t need people in Congress who are there to be liked. It never did, but that’s even more true today. I didn’t say it in this video, but I’ve said it before: I’d rather have 10 Marjorie Taylor Greenes than a thousand John Cornyns or Mitt Romneys.

I don’t care how the politicians on my side behave as long as they are focused and fighting for the things I want them to fight for.

I’m having fun with my new tripod. No, that’s not euphemism or code.

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice