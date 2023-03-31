[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—No More Gentlemen Republicans, Please

I had already planned on recording this before the news of Trump’s indictment broke. That just put me even more in the mood to ditch decorum and burn it all down.

The Republican party doesn’t need people in Congress who are there to be liked. It never did, but that’s even more true today. I didn’t say it in this video, but I’ve said it before: I’d rather have 10 Marjorie Taylor Greenes than a thousand John Cornyns or Mitt Romneys.

I don’t care how the politicians on my side behave as long as they are focused and fighting for the things I want them to fight for.

