Buyer’s Remorse? Bud Light Goes Quiet, Hasn’t Posted on Social Media Since Making Dylan Mulvaney Its Spokestrans

Cat got your tongue, Bud Light? The giant beer corporation has been silent for over a week, ever since it came to light that pretend woman Dylan Mulvaney was the pretend beer’s new spokesman. Since then, silence. Gee, Bud Light, aren’t you proud of your front guy?

Bud Light operates one of those fun, friendly social media accounts we see quite often from corporate giants these days. On March 30, it tweeted or replied to tweets over fifteen times, with messages on the order of “Win tickets to Stagecoach for you and a friend! Travel and hotel accommodations covered” and “Have a cold one for us.” On March 31 came twenty more tweets and replies, including “There’s still time to win beer money. Which women’s team do you think will win it all?,” and a reply to a well-wisher: “Bud Light loves you back.” On April 1 it was more of the same, but we haven’t heard from Bud Light since 8:50PM that evening, when it tweeted: “Beers on us? Must be game time. For a chance to win, cheer on your team with #EasyToEnjoySweepstakes in the replies.” That was the day that Mulvaney was revealed to be Bud Light’s new spokesdude. But isn’t Bud Light proud, like all LGBTQETC activists constantly insist they are?

It isn’t just Bud Light, either. The UK’s Daily Mail reported Sunday that “The famous beer also hasn’t posted on their main Instagram feeds since March 31 and have not posted to Facebook since March 30. Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has also gone without posting since April 1.” This is unusual, for “while they have gone a few days without tweeting in the past, the @BudLight is typically fairly active, as are their other regular social channels.” What could account for this? It looks as if it’s because of Dylan Mulvaney.

It was on April 2, Bud Light’s first day of total social media silence, that Mulvaney posted a video of himself pitching Bud Light. Mulvaney added this caption: “Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner”

One would think that since Bud Light often uses its social media accounts to tout such offers, and had just been pushing a few contests and deals in the preceding days, it would have jumped on this and pushed Mulvaney’s Easy Carry Contest on Twitter. Instead, not a word. Could it be, could it even be remotely conceivable, that Bud Light is horrified by the backlash it has received, and is actually embarrassed to be touting this ersatz woman and attention hound?

The backlash has indeed been severe. Country singer Travis Tritt banned all Anheuser Busch products from his tour bus and asserted that “many other artists” were likewise dropping their Buds, but not saying so publicly for fear of being “ridiculed and canceled.” One of those who was unafraid was Kid Rock, who published a video of himself shooting at cases of Bud Light. One disgusted Bud Light salesman said: “I’ve never seen such little sales than this past few days.” The Daily Mail noted that “several former customers filmed themselves pouring the beer away – down the sink and toilet – while others emptied their fridge of the product into bins.”

Why would Bud Light do something that any imbecile could have told it would alienate a massive portion of its customer base? Apparently the risk of not destroying one’s customer base was even greater: as I explained on Saturday, the big corporations are being brought into line by the threat of a low wokeness score from a Soros-funded “human rights” organization that wields enormous power. If they don’t toe the line, corporations can expect the same kind of treatment that used to greet businesses that wouldn’t pay protection money to the Mafia.

Bud Light, and Anheuser Busch in general, has apparently calculated that even though featuring Dylan Mulvaney would do massive damage to its customer base, the risk of offending the social justice gods was even worse. And so they burned the incense and paid their obeisance, and hunkered down and waited for it all to blow over.