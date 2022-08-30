Lefty Rag Says ‘Islamophobia’ is Worse Than Ever, So Why Is It So Hard to Find Any?

“Islamophobia is worse than ever,” Salon proclaimed on Monday, and while the Leftist rag predictably claims that much of it is Trump’s fault, it adds that (oddly enough!) “the Biden administration has not led to any significant reduction in Islamophobia.” Yet if you scan through the Salon article looking for examples of Muslims in America being subjected to widespread discrimination and harassment, you’ll come up empty; all that Salon’s Sophia A. McClennen offers is a rude t-shirt, some old claims of American military atrocities in Afghanistan, and some highly dubious “findings” of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the like. So where is all this horrible American “Islamophobia”?

The New York Post was ready with the goods: on Friday, it ran a story from an Australian news outlet that featured an actual example of an “anti-Muslim bigot” in the act of committing “Islamophobia”: he was berating a Muslim woman on a Sydney train. That’s it? This past week, a Muslim in New York City pleaded guilty to scouting out targets for large-scale jihad massacres and another in New Mexico was charged with trying to set up an ISIS training camp. But all we get from the “Islamophobia” industry, which keeps telling us “Islamophobia” is such a huge problem, is some moron yelling on a train? It’s telling.

The Post story, from News.com.au, tells us about “a tense video” that “captured a man exploding into an expletive-ridden rant and threatening to ‘smash’ a female passenger on a packed train during rush hour.” It was, says the story, a “chilling confrontation.” The video shows a man “swearing and pointing at two female passengers, prompting a brave commuter to step in and tell him: ‘Don’t talk to her like that.’” The irate fellow responds: “I swear I’ll smash you.” He says to one of the women: “Get f–ked or I’ll smack your f–king neck.” Soon he adds: “F–k Islam. F–k your god. F–k your mosque. Get off my d–k. I’ll shoot you in the head. I’ll also shoot you in the head.”

As unpleasant to watch as this video is, contrary to the Australian report’s claim, there is nothing chilling about it. It’s a sad video of a man who is drunk or stoned or mentally ill or some combination of the three, berating and threatening a Muslim woman for unknown reasons; we don’t know what happened before this video began. There is no doubt that this guy is behaving abominably, but back when I lived in New York City, I’d see incidents of this kind practically every day on the subway, and they never made the national news, much less the international news.

Yet this story was in the New York Post, picked up from Australia’s News.com.au. Why? Because it features a Muslim as a victim, and even though she is only the victim of a tongue-lashing from a lout, the “Islamophobia” narrative needs shoring up.

While Christians are routinely the victims of jihad massacres and jihadis frequently brutalize Hindus as well, incidents of actual “Islamophobia” are so rare that the international media has to grab and run with a video of a guy getting loud on a train.

Meanwhile, note the Post’s headline: “Australian good Samaritan protects woman threatened by anti-Muslim bigot on train.” Calling the lout an “anti-Muslim bigot” implies that this is an incident of some white racist yahoo threatening an innocent brown Muslim. Yet if you watch the video or read far down into the story, you’ll find a surprise. In its eleventh paragraph, the report states: “While much of what the man said was incoherent, some viewers were able to translate parts of his rant from Arabic. ‘He is speaking Arabic with a Lebanese accent. He’s not very coherent but appears he has something against Muslims. Obviously, he’s Christian, as he uses the word Rab which means God,’ one person claimed in a comment.”

Rab is actually “Lord,” but close enough. The shouting guy is actually an Arabic-speaking Lebanese Christian. There goes the “racism” narrative. Also, the Christians in Lebanon suffered tremendously from Muslim persecution during the Lebanese civil war of 1975-1990; it is entirely possible that this man has the trauma of that persecution in mind when he is shouting here. But the “journalists” involved in writing, publishing, and internationally distributing this story don’t bother to mention that. It would interfere with the “Islamophobia” narrative.

Jihad activity is continuing all over the world. Just days ago, a Muslim in France admitted that he had murdered his Jewish housemate with an axe because he was Jewish. A hadith has Muhammad saying that Muslims can hasten the last days by killing Jews: “The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews” (Sahih Muslim 6985).

But Salon, and the Left in general, is far too worried about “Islamophobia,” i.e., people yelling rude things on trains, to be concerned about that. (Salon doesn’t make any mention of that killing in France.) The narrative must be preserved at all costs.