Star Wars Is Done: Lucasfilm Not Hiding Political Agenda With ‘Andor’

If you are a fan of the original trilogy or the prequels, sorry to say, but Star Wars is over for you.

Star Wars used to be about hope and family. It followed the adventures of Luke Skywalker or Anakin Skywalker.

“It’s still…you know…basically [just] don’t kill people, and be compassionate,” said George Lucas, Star Wars creator, in an interview with Charlie Rose, according to CNET. “Love people. That’s basically all ‘Star Wars’ is.”

While politics played a part in the sequel trilogy, Star Wars themes found their origins in mythologies, westerns, and samurai films. Politics was inserted into the story not as a way to reflect the current issues but as a topic, and moreover, the main focus was on the characters’ reactions to politics.

It’s no secret that Disney has become very left-leaning and seeks to insert its Leftist agenda into its movies. A top executive admitted as much when it came to a ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda’ and ‘adding queerness’ into children’s programming.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, was seen wearing a ‘The Force Is Female’ shirt.

When I heard Lucas Sold Star Wars to Disney, I knew it was over.

When Kathleen Kennedy wore The Force Is Female shirt, I saw the writing on the Wall, I decided then & there not to watch it. At least we had the Prequels, books and cartoons. pic.twitter.com/pb1QWlpEI7 — Mysticdix (@Timothy41256916) June 1, 2020

Now Disney has said the quiet part out loud again and sang the praises of Tony Gilroy, Andor creator.

”Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world,” says Fiona Shaw, an actress in the show, according to Empire. “Our world is exploding in different places right now, people’s rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that. [In the show] the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too.”

When will the insanity stop?https://t.co/6hqq8i2cm3 — Trial By Reason (@TrialByReason) August 4, 2022

Two words: Oh brother.

Is anyone surprised that Disney has gone full-on ‘orange man bad’?

Two years into the Biden Administration, do you think the show will cover rising gas prices, inflation, or a recession? Or are the failures of the current president glossed over by these folks?

Disney has become nothing but a propaganda machine for the Left. At this point, Disney and Lucasfilm should just do away with George Lucas’ original films—just like they did with the novels and comics—and reboot the entire franchise. Yes, it would still be garbage, but at least there would be some honesty. The old Star Wars is gone, and what we are getting is something completely new and different…and trash.