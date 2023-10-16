Star of Disney's Popular 'Rogue One' Film Rants Against Israel, Calls Gaza Bombings 'War Crimes'

Riz Ahmed is a British actor most famous for his role in one of Disney’s only real hits within the Star Wars franchise, “Rogue One.” Ahmed is allowing his antisemite flag to fly, referring to Israel’s counterattack against the horrific assault launched on the country last week by Hamas terrorists as “indefensible war crimes.”

According to Breitbart, Ahmed was not just referring to the bombings Israel has launched in the Gaza Strip but also the blockade the Israeli government put in place that cuts off water and electricity to the area. Guys, listen. I’ll explain this just like a million other people have explained it: Hamas has brought this level of suffering down on the heads of the people of Palestine. They are using them as human shields, hiding among the civilian population of the area. Israel is trying to force Hamas out so they can be dealt with. Hamas is guilty of “indefensible war crimes,” not Israel.

Check out more details from the report:

In an Instagram post Monday, Riz Ahmed made no mention of Hamas or the funding that the terrorist organization receives from Iran. Nor did he describe the brutality of Hamas’ attacks, which included the gruesome murder of children, babies, and the elderly. The actor initially appears to play both sides before concluding with an all-out condemnation of Israel’s response to Hamas’ attacks.

“What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong,” he kicked off the post, speaking out of both sides of his mouth as it progressed. “The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep and real. What’s happening in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored.”

“If we look only in one direction, we will go even deeper into darkness. But that is exactly what is happening right now. We are being asked to look away while the civilians of Gaza, half of them children, are running out of time. If we are on the side of humanity we must urgently speak up to try and avert the loss of innocent life. This means calling for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water and electricity, the forced displacement of people from their homes. These are morally indefensible war crimes,” he added.

Of course, Ahmed is a Muslim of Pakistani descent, so maybe his take on social media should not be all that surprising. He later said, “We need to put ourselves in the shoes of the people of Gaza, now, before we all walk past the point of no return.”

So why all the talk of the Palestinians and the need for empathy for them, but not the folks in Israel who were ambushed by Hamas? We’re talking about a group of terrorists who paraglided into the middle of a music festival and just started killing people. Does that not sound like war crimes? Why should we not sympathize with the Israelis?

War is not a good thing for anyone involved, that’s a given. However, Palestinian terrorists have been a major problem for Israel for a long, long time. Why can we not just acknowledge this situation is far more nuanced than people realize and requires delicacy? Why side with anyone and not just side with peace?