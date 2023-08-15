Mouse House Getting Nervous as Disney Shutters Lucasfilm Studio in Singapore

By now, just about everyone and their mother’s brother’s uncle’s sister’s cousin twice removed has heard the phrase, “go woke, go broke.” And while it’s been a most excellent catchphrase, the truth of it has been somewhat of a mixed bag. Until this year.

Thanks to the boycott of Bud Light in the wake of its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, along with the rejection of Democrats and progressives’ constant efforts to force twisted views of sexuality — as with drag queen story hours — down the throats of children across the country, people are voting with their wallets. And the impact has been devastating.

Not only has Bud Light lost billions of dollars and its cultural influence, thanks to the devastating boycott, but Disney is also taking some very hard hits as their woke movies and television series continue to flop with viewers.

In fact, Disney is feeling the pinch so hard right now that it announced on Tuesday it would be closing down Lucasfilm’s visual effects and animation studio in Singapore, according to Breitbart News.

“Over the next several months, ILM will be consolidating its global footprint and winding down its Singapore studio due to economic factors affecting the industry,” Disney explained in the statement that was seen by the news outlet.

Breitbart notes that the studio was set up in the 2000s by the Industrial Light & Magic company, which was established by legendary Star Wars creator George Lucas and is listed as a division of Lucasfilm. Disney is its parent company.

The report did not reveal how many employees will be impacted by the closure in Singapore.

Disney said in March it was cutting 7,000 jobs worldwide — part of a reorganisation as its traditional television business erodes and in the face of stiff competition and eroding subscriber numbers for its streaming service, Disney+, as Breitbart News reported.

The Walt Disney Co. is estimated to have lost a stunning $890 million on its last eight studio releases, including “The Little Mermaid” and “Elemental,” according to a box office analyst. https://t.co/9qDoUaYDTz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 26, 2023

“Lucasfilm’s decision to wind down its Singapore operations is in response to changes in the industry and business conditions,” Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Economic Development Board (EDB) later confirmed in a joint statement.

“The technical and creative skillsets of these employees — who are trained across roles such as designers, tech engineers and tech support staff — continue to be in high demand, both within the broader media industry and also in other industries that are going digital,” they added, according to Deadline.

Just how bad are things for Disney at the moment?

One of the major studio’s biggest flops this year was “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” I want you to read that sentence again and let it sink deep into your brain tissue. Indiana Jones is a film franchise with a built-in fanbase that spans generations. This should have been a massive box office smash. It should have set records. However, it did the exact opposite: the movie imploded in spectacular fashion.

Why? Mostly because of the absurd level of woke content it contained. The film featured a female co-lead whom viewers found to be utterly obnoxious. In one scene, she chastises Indy for stealing artifacts from “indigenous people.” Throughout the entire narrative, Indy looks weak and pathetic as his goddaughter comes to the rescue. And that’s just a taste — it’s actually worse than that. The messaging is clear and insufferable.

There have been multiple major flops for the Mouse House this year. Other projects that did poorly at theaters include “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Elemental.” For over a decade, Disney-owned Marvel Studios films were guaranteed box office gold. That is no longer the case.

Will Disney learn from their failures and correct course? I wouldn’t hold my breath.