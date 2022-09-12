'Chelsea Follows Rap Music' and Other Indignities Brought to You by Hillary 'Box Wine' Clinton

Granny Box Wine is at it again, upsetting everyone’s stomach by insisting on being filmed while doing and saying cringy things. It would be accurate to say she is pandering, yet the word pandering doesn’t begin to describe whatever this is. Here she is, ladies and gentlemen, the former candidate for the presidency of the United States, discussing the song “Wet A*s P*ssy” (WAP) with the degenerate who wrote it and her daughter Chelsea while they all paint their feelings on canvas. (Hillary’s looks like something my third-grader would paint.)

Not mentally prepared to hear Hillary talk about WAP: pic.twitter.com/Zg9tf3bTN6 — Dr. Jebra Faushay PhD (@JebraFaushay) September 10, 2022

“Chelsea follows rap music. She has ever since she was a little girl,” said the former secretary of state and Satan’s handmaiden. If you wondered what kind of parents the Clintons were, they’ve now admitted to letting their child follow rap, which should definitely be included in the “bad parenting” guidelines somewhere. “I kind of came to awareness of you with the Cardi B WAP,” she continued, completely oblivious to the gallons of bile that just rose in the throats of everyone who heard her say that.

I don’t know who this woman is that they’re interviewing, and I don’t want to know. Let’s call her “Lil’ Degenerate” and be done with it (LD for short, which also stands for learning disabled, which might be appropriate here as well). LD began to tell the Clinton duo what her purpose was for recording such a raunchy song.

“I’ve always wanted to do a song with Cardi… it was so exciting. The men, they seem so confident in what they’re saying, and they don’t have no problem talking about their sexuality and how they going to have sex with you,” she said as the camera panned over to Hillary, smiling and nodding and saying “Ah!” like she just discovered how to use a callous remover on her crusty feet. “So, I was like, well, I could do that, and it’s gonna sound fire coming from a woman,” continued LD.

“It’s great to see women be so, you know, fierce,” replied Chelsea with a condescending head tilt. You know Chelsea Clinton does not think it’s “fierce” to rap about wet genitalia. There is no way anyone would catch Chelsea talking like that in any scenario that doesn’t include pandering to urban voters. That’s all this is. And it is so cynical.

How does the target audience (obviously urban blacks) not see right through this? If Black Twitter were any good, they’d be torching these two suburban white-wine moms for even trying this. Instead, we had Black Twitter trending over the weekend for being awful to the royal family after losing Queen Elizabeth.

Seriously, people, we have our own problems over here, and you’ve got a woman who thinks she’s Queen of the black vote, and there’s total radio silence from Black Twitter. Why?

This is just like that time Hillary pulled hot sauce out of her purse when speaking to a black podcast to pretend she’s “one of them.” The host actually called her out on it for “pandering,” and her response was, “Is it working?”

What about the time she used her fake black accent to shout out the lyrics of old spirituals in front of a black audience? It’s embarrassing. Can we put her in a retirement home already? If a Republican did this, it would be non-stop wall-to-wall coverage of the hideous faux pas. But Hillary and her dumb kid do it, and no one cares.

I prefer Ben Shapiro’s take on this song. This is the only response to WAP anyone should ever give. “This is deeply, deeply empowering stuff. This is like Susan B. Anthony. This is like women fighting for the right to work…it’s not demeaning to women in any way,” he said. “Whores in this house, there are some whores in this house, whores in this house,” he continued and then read the words to the song. Don’t miss it. This is hilarious. “These women are suffering from some sort of serious gynecological condition.”