Bill Maher Declares ‘the War on Jokes Must End’

Bill Maher has once again proven himself to be a voice of reason on the left. In the latest episode of his HBO show Real Time, Maher took a slap at cancel culture, declaring “the war on jokes must end.”

“I know we’re all sick of talking about ‘the slap,’ but I’m sorry, one more thing needs to be said. Comedians have been under attack for quite some time, and I need to stick up for my tribe. The war on jokes must end,” Maher said.

Maher called out Will Smith for initially laughing at Chris Rock’s joke about his wife, then “conforming” to a different view that didn’t align with his genuine reaction. According to Maher, this is a sign of “how cancel culture works.”

“I’ve seen the same syndrome happen in comedy clubs. Woke hecklers who literally have to wait for the laughter to die down before they yell, ‘That’s not funny!'” Maher said. “This war on jokes must end. Will Smith didn’t get kicked out of the Oscars for going Ike Turner on Chris, but Kevin Hart got kicked out of hosting it for a joke.”

“The people who can’t take a joke now aren’t old ladies in the Bible Belt — they’re Gen Z at elite colleges. Colleges, where comedy goes to die,” Maher quipped. He then noted that late legendary comedian George Carlin gave up a “lucrative career” in nightclubs to do the college circuit because, Carlin said at the time, “I gotta go to colleges. I belong with people who are open and will let me be myself and experiment.”

“Oh, George. It’s a good thing you’re dead,” Maher mused. “Because today, the seven words you can’t say on TV are, ‘Jada, Can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2.'”