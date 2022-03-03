Your Thursday Pick-Me-Up: Joy Behar Face-Plants Live on 'The View'

Joy Behar face-planted on the stage of The View in front of the live audience Thursday — and that’s not a metaphor.

Behar, 79, was walking out on stage at the start of the live-recorded show when she took the dramatic tumble that will be forever preserved on the internet.

The fully-masked audience kept cheering, and who can blame them?

Behar is apparently okay, though. “Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?” she joked, before turning her tumble into a teachable moment.

“The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar said. “If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”

And since she’s okay, it’s perfectly fine to laugh. Right?