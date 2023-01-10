The Number of Female Pedophiles Is Up in the UK. Or Is It?

The United Kingdom has been experiencing an uptick in the number of female sex offenders. That data is on the books, but no one can seem to figure out why. Or perhaps no one wants the possible answers.

A 2021 report by the BBC notes that from 2015 to 2019, there were 10,440 reports of sexual abuse by women. According to the report, that is an average of approximately 40 per week. The BBC piece highlighted the story of one woman who was emotionally, physically, and sexually abused by her mother until she left home at age 16.

The article also cited Katherine Cox, a services manager with the male and non-binary victim support charity Survivors UK. Cox holds that the numbers themselves have not increased, but rather the number of people who feel comfortable with reporting abuse has gone up. She says that, in particular, male victims of female perpetrators may feel that they will not be believed. And if you look at the comments on stories about female perpetrators and male victims, someone, usually more than just one, will comment on how lucky the boys were and how they wish they would have had a teacher like that. What was not discussed in a related BBC broadcast, according to an article in The Post Millennial, was the number of offenders who may have transitioned from male to female.

During a May 2021 session of Parliament, the Labour Party’s Tonia Antoniazzi stated:

“Women make up 3% of the arrests for all sexual offences. The number of women convicted for these crimes is so low that the misrecording of the sex of the perpetrator skews the data very quickly. Where offence categories are very rarely committed by women, the addition of just one or two people can have a significant impact on data. For example, a biological man convicted of attempted murder and other offences at Birmingham Crown court in 2017 was recorded as female, thus falsely elevating the number of females convicted of attempted murder that year in England and Wales by around 20%. We need to know what action the Government will take to ensure correct police record keeping and prevent the potential corruption of data on crimes and their impact on women and girls.

The organization Genspect cited a recent UK census that is says revealed the number of sex offenders who identified as women:

UK census figures reveal that: 1 in every 585 transwomen in England and Wales are convicted sex offenders. That compares to

1 in every 2750 men and

1 in every 243,000 women. (We don't know how many people identified as trans in order to get into the women's prison) — Genspect (@genspect) January 9, 2023

If this data is true, does it indicate that men who identify as women are more likely to offend, or does it mean that men who are charged with and convicted of a sex crime will choose this option as an escape hatch?

Consider the story of David Orton in England. In November of last year, Orton was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison. He identified as a woman and gained the trust of a family. That family left their teenage girl alone with Orton, believing it was safe because he identified as a woman. Orton used that position of trust and hid behind his gender identity to groom and impregnate the 14-year-old.

Last year, I wrote about the Club Q Shooter who publicly identified as non-binary shortly after his arrest. But in that same story, I talked about a man who calls himself Hannah Tubbs. Tubbs sexually assaulted a ten-year-old girl and bragged about how he would serve his time in a girls’ juvenile correction facility because he identified as female. You can also read about the parade of men who have “become” women and were housed with female populations. The Women’s Liberation Front continues the fight to keep men from endangering women who are incarcerated.

While on an individual level being transgender may not be correlated to aberrant behavior, there have been enough scenes from “drag” events to indicate that there is a movement to sexualize children. And there is ample evidence that offenders have sought sanctuary in the haven of gender. And the people who look after kids and those in the trans movement must decide which is more important—flying the flag or keeping children safe?