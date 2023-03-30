Pop Some Popcorn: Florida Files FOIA Request for Info About Disney's Reedy Creek Maneuvers

Earlier today, I wrote about how the outgoing board of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), the quasi-governmental agency that ran Disney’s Florida properties until Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature dissolved it, enacted a series of covenants and development agreements that purported to keep control of the district in the company’s hands.

The new board for the renamed Central Florida Tourism District — which DeSantis handpicked and put in place — worried that the actions neutralized the board’s authority, but Disney forgot who it was messing with.

“We’re going to have to deal with it and correct it,” board member Brian Aungst Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern.”

As I wrote this morning, “the state of Florida isn’t giving up the fight.” The board has put some high-powered attorneys on the case, looking through the insanely detailed document for weaknesses that the state can fight in court.

“The Executive Office of the Governor is aware of Disney’s last-ditch efforts to execute contracts just before ratifying the new law that transfers rights and authorities from the former Reedy Creek Improvement District to Disney,” said Communications Director Taryn Fenske in a statement. “An initial review suggests these agreements may have significant legal infirmities that would render the contracts void as a matter of law. We are pleased the new Governor-appointed board retained multiple financial and legal firms to conduct audits and investigate Disney’s past behavior.”

Related: Disney Tries to Stick It to Florida but Forgets Who It’s Messing With

And now the office of the Florida Attorney General has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for any documents and information related to the RCID board’s maneuvers.

PJ Media received a copy of a letter notifying the RDIC board of the FOIA request along with an email from James H. Percival, chief of staff for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, making the official request. The letter to the board reads:

I write to advise you of the attached public records request, which the Office of the Attorney General submitted to the entity formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District (the “District) under Chapter 119 of the Florida Statutes. It is likely, if not certain, that you possess records responsive to this request, which would include emails and text messages sent on personal devices or accounts if they were “made or received pursuant to law or ordinance or in connection with the transaction of official business by” the District. To the extent you possess responsive records that are not in the custody or control of the District, this letter advises you of your legal obligation to retain copies and to provide the records to the District as soon as possible.

Percival’s email reads:

This email serves as a public records request under Florida law. Please provide copies of all emails, text messages, and other correspondence from or to employees, board members, or other affiliates of the Reedy Creek Improvement District regarding the following topic: Documents discussing agreements, covenants, or similar documents approved or considered by the Board of Supervisors on February 8, 2023. Please limit your search to documents discussing an intention or goal of circumventing, avoiding, frustrating, mitigating, or otherwise attempting to avoid the effects of anticipated actions by the Florida Governor and Florida Legislature. If you believe that individuals no longer affiliated with the Reedy Creek Improvement District may possess responsive public records that are not in your custody or control, please advise how the Attorney General’s Office may be of assistance.

Pop some popcorn because the Sunshine State doesn’t play. I have a feeling it’s going to get even more fun.