U.S. Government Funds Drag Performances in Ecuador

What is it with the left and drag these days? It seems like everywhere you go, there’s some story about drag queens. That includes Ecuador, where the U.S. government sent your tax money to fund a drag exhibit.

via GIPHY

That’s right. The U.S. State Department, funded by your tax dollars (y’know, the dollars that the Biden Administration is hiring 80,000-plus IRS agents to help collect), sent a $20,600 grant to a “cultural center in Ecuador to host ‘drag theater performances’ in the name of diversity and inclusion,” as Fox News reports.

Granted, $20,600 is a drop in the bucket compared to the money our government spends on loads of things, but it’s the general principle that your hard-earned money is going, at least in some small part, to foster “diversity and inclusion” in a foreign country — using drag queens, of all things.

What does that $20,600 do? According to USAspending.gov, the grant stipulates that the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano “will host 3 workshops, 12 drag theater performances, and produce a 2 minute documentary” all for the bargain-basement price of $20,600.

Furthermore, the grant program that is sending the funds to the center seeks to “support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world.”

For Our VIPs (click here to become one): Florida Board of Education Votes to Stop Grooming in School Libraries and Classrooms but Fails to Protect Bathrooms

Why should we care whether the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano promotes “diversity and inclusion”? And why are we worried about promoting drag in Ecuador?

But, above all, how does giving money for a drag exhibit “support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security”?

Inquiring minds want to know, and the State Department is mum, declining to answer Fox News’ request for more information. But we do know that the feds have given grants to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano in the past, including funds to build a new auditorium and a grant for a program that “teaches English to young people of color.”

And it’s still hard to understand the sudden and fierce obsession with drag on the left. It started, relatively benignly enough, with “drag queen story hours,” and now even Antifa is getting involved in protecting “family-friendly” drag shows (because nothing appeals to families more than Antifa).

“Public schools are now hosting Drag Queen Story Hour, and recently at a family-friendly drag show in Texas, Antifa militants with pride flags and AR-15s stood guard over the performance just in case any crazed right-wingers showed up to cause trouble,” writes Brett T. over at our sister site, Twitchy.

The drag fascination dovetails with the left’s sudden obsession with transgenderism — and all things LGBTQetc, really. Men performing as overly exaggerated caricatures of women erase gender in the most subversive way. And turning this type of “art” into “family-friendly entertainment” without censoring any content or backing off on some of the more lewd aspects of drag serves to sexualize children right in front of their parents.

And now, for some reason, the left isn’t just pushing drag here at home, but they’re also exporting it overseas. It’s all done under the veneer of “diversity and inclusion.” All the more reason to vote Republican in 2022 and beyond. Maybe then we can put a stop to this kind of nonsense.