Planned Parenthood Tries to Normalize Prostitution

Planned Parenthood must be trying to drum up more business. Resources produced by the abortion giant try to normalize prostitution — or, as PP put it, “commercial sex work.”

And according to Nicole Solas, who works to uncover inappropriate content in school, the material is geared toward children younger than 10 years old.

International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) published the “DELIVER+ENABLE TOOLKIT: Scaling-up comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).” This highly informative resource not only pushes baby killing — ahem, abortion — but also “sex work.” So much for worrying about depression or sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In the section, “Key learnings: Interpersonal relationships,” Planned Parenthood helpfully informs young women, “Some relationships may involve sexual activity…Sexual activity may be part of different types of relationships, including dating, marriage or commercial sex work, among others.” Since when does prostitution qualify as a “relationship” of any sort?

As the Washington Examiner’s Quin Hillyer said, IPPF is treating prostitution as “if it is just some ordinary, acceptable job like firefighting or truck driving that children can aspire to when they grow up.” He slammed the idea that prostitution qualifies as an appropriate topic for children (the IPPF resources are for “sexuality education,” as noted above).

It’s all just part of the sexualization of children. As Hillyer put it, “the sexualization of children has become a political fetish.” At this point, one has to wonder how many of these abortion or LGBTQ activists are flat-out pedophiles. Planned Parenthood is literally conditioning young girls to see prostitution as a “relationship.” Meanwhile:

A Florida city has canceled a gay pride parade for this weekend and restricted another LGBT event to people who are 21 and older in anticipation of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill that protects children from lewd displays.

Apparently Pride parades are impossible without stripping in front of kids. Turns out we were spot on about LGBTQ perverts being groomers.

Other creepy parts of the IPPF resource include, under the “Positive sexuality” section, that “Touching your body can feel great; so can touching your genitals, but privacy is recommended,” that “Having sex with someone is one of the ways to express a person’s feelings,” and that “People need certain stimuli for sexual pleasure. Some of these might be seen as ‘abnormal’ in one society.” Again, this material is meant for minors — for children under 10.

It’s not just this particular resource, either. Planned Parenthood justifies “promiscuity” on its Tumblr page, telling women, “there’s nothing bad or unhealthy about having a big number of sexual partners.” Actually, having multiple sexual partners has been linked to higher depression, and to greater risk of STIs and cancer. Not that STIs appear to bother Planned Parenthood; LifeNews says a previous PP booklet told “young people that it is their ‘human right’ to not tell their partner that they have HIV.”

Planned Parenthood not only makes money off killing unborn babies, it’s encouraging young people to make horribly destructive life choices.