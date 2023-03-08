Revenge of the Patriarchy: White House Gives Dude in a Dress Women’s Day Award

There’s nothing like sending the message on International Women’s Day that men can be better women than women themselves. Which is exactly what the Biden White House did on March 8 when it gave a biological man one of the 2023 International Women of Courage Awards.

There are far too many days of covering this administration when the satire just writes itself. The State Department said that “Alba” Rueda, Argentina’s special envoy for sexual orientation and gender identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, was celebrated by the braindead Bidens. The State Department also announced that Rueda was the force behind Argentina’s adoption of the Transgender Labor Quota Act, which the Daily Caller explained set aside 1% of the country’s public sector jobs for transgenders.

Jill Biden presents an "International Women Of Courage Award" to a biological male on #InternationalWomensDay at the White House pic.twitter.com/5fudW9wICM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2023

When Rueda, who looks more masculine than Pete Buttigieg despite “her” long hair and dress, went up to receive her award from First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the announcer practically squealed, “In Argentina, Alba Rueda is a transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community in Argentina.” Thank goodness Rueda was there to mansplain equity to Argentinians. After all, Rueda apparently forced lots of people to acknowledge “she’s” a woman despite the handicap of being, well, not a woman.

The State Department enthused:

”On Wednesday, March 8, at 2:00 p.m. EST, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden will host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards ceremony at the White House. The 2023 IWOC Award ceremony will honor a group of 11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all.”

Giving women’s day awards to biological males is not only nuts (literally), it’s insulting to women. But that doesn’t seem to phase radical leftists like the Biden White House. After all, justice is hardly a preoccupation of the woke Left.