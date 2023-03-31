'Has Our Music Been Castrated?' The Offspring Drummer Speaks Out on Firing for Not Taking COVID Shot

“Adrenaline addicted, the blood leak From my head kinda concerned my friends But at the time it felt so right The music blaring on, now that desperation’s gone The desperation’s gone… Has our music been castrated? To you it may sound good To me it sounds so wrong The notes and chords sound similar The same forbidden beat, but The desperation’s gone (the song’s the same) But the desperation’s gone” — NOFX, “The Desperation’s Gone”

I’ve previously written about the sad state of affairs in rock’n’roll in the context of Gene Simmons’ ultra-authoritarian rant demanding that the techno-slaves “shut up, be respectful, and get vaxxed.”

🇺🇸 Gene Simmons: “You Don’t Have as Many Rights as You Think … Shut Up, Be Respectful, and Get a Vaccine pic.twitter.com/z0pWSPEVgh

Imagine taking medical advice from an educated, degenerate boomer rocker who’s best known for painting his face like Pennywise the clown and miming sex acts over unimaginative, predictable chords.

Recently, the excommunicated drummer of alleged “punk rock” band The Offspring opened up about his unceremonious dismissal from the group, after fourteen years of loyal service, for the crime of not getting vaxxed.

Here’s the background from August 2021, via NBC News:

“Pete Parada, the drummer for the Offspring, has found out the hard way that some businesses — and even bands — are drawing a hard line on requiring vaccinations to come back to work… he’s been ousted from the group because he won’t agree to get the Covid vaccine. Beyond being replaced on an upcoming tour, Parada says he’s been told not to show up at the studio, either, even though he claims to have a legitimate medical reason for not getting the vaccine.”

As the drummer explains in the video, he has a personal history of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a known side effect of the COVID-19 mRNA injections. He even presented a doctor’s note to this effect exempting him from the vaccine, but it wasn’t enough to assuage the internal terror of his bandmates. (The frontman is a molecular biologist, so he’s a made man in the Public Health™ biomedical cult.)

Once upon a time, rock’n’roll was dangerous. What happened? Is it just that the pioneers of the genre grew old and soft, cocooned in the insular upper crust of an adoring elite? Did they become “the man” they once railed against?

Related: Multimillionaire Neil Young: ‘Forget About Making Money for a While’

“Battle not with monsters, lest ye become a monster, and if you gaze into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”

— Nietzsche

Examples of sad sellouts in the music industry abound. Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters fame rationalizes his own band’s vaccine mandate at shows.

Some rockers, at least, have maintained their sanity throughout the last three years of madness. And for that, they’ve been smeared as white supremacists and domestic terrorists and all manner of invective.

Exhibit A is Eric Clapton, once a darling to the liberal pop culture avant garde, who courageously publicly discussed his adverse vaccine reaction that left him debilitated. He did so even though he must have known it would cost him his career — although he was perhaps not fully prepared for the volume and intensity of the hate. After all, who could have been?

Via Rolling Stone:

“In recent months Clapton has himself become a leading vaccine skeptic, part of a community that Dr. Anthony Fauci has said is “part of the problem — because you’re allowing yourself to be a vehicle for the virus to be spreading to someone else*….

In what may be among the final acts of his career, Clapton risked his reputation and part of his devoted fan base when he doubled down on his views.”

(*We now know that Dr. Fauci was lying then, as he did throughout the pandemic, because the COVID-19 injections do not prevent transmission.)

In the end, the corporate media was not content to simply tar and feather Clapton as a “conspiracy theorist” for sharing his documented medical experience following injection. Clapton was smeared as racist for his vaccine stance; the corporate media smear machine is nothing if not predictable.

“Eric Clapton’s Covid vaccine conspiracies mark a sad final act,” read the NBC Think headline. “Bigotry and ignorance, in the age of the internet, have a way of catching up with you. And Clapton’s racism and conspiracy theories can no longer be ignored,” went the subheadline.