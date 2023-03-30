Good News! Boys Are Still Boys

Gender theory “experts” have twisted our entire society around the notion that gender is but a societal construct, and that there is no inherent difference between male and female humans, no biological imperative — nothing that wasn’t artificially created by the patriarchy or something. And if one spends too much time marinating in mainstream “culture,” one might even start to believe they’re winning. But the good news is that boys are still boys, and no matter how much manure the deranged alphabet evangelists spread, the truth will out, no matter what.

Boys have been in the New York City news several times in the past few days, doing things that are almost wholesome in their boyish devilry. The New York Post covered the first such caper:

Five teenage boys were arrested for climbing one of the Williamsburg Bridge towers on Wednesday night, police said. Four 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old were seen by passersby on the Brooklyn-side tower of the bridge around 7 p.m., cops said. … The five juveniles were all issued summonses for criminal trespass and released to a parent or guardian, cops said.

.⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ and ⁦@NYPDSpecialops⁩ are on scene on the Williamsburg Bridge after 5 people were on top of the bridge, all 5 people are being removed and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/iqECzLEUXM — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) March 30, 2023

I was a fairly wild tomboy in my youth and I had my share of adventures, but I would never have attempted something like that. Yet several local men I know have told me their own stories of climbing up on a nearby train bridge over a sizable river when they were teens. None of them can recall any girls ever doing that, and I haven’t met any local women who say they did, either.

Meanwhile, less than a week ago, another pack of boys got themselves into a fix. Fox News covered that shenanigan:

Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said. … The five boys, aged 11 and 12, crawled into a storm drain on Staten Island at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, fire department officials said at a news conference Wednesday. The boys walked about a quarter mile and then called 911 when they couldn’t find their way back, officials said. “We’re stuck in the sewer,” one of the boys says on the recording. “You’re stuck where?” a dispatcher responds.

It took responders a while to locate the explorers, but after about an hour all five were rescued. They were checked out at the hospital and determined to be in good condition. “Amazing that the cellphone worked in the tunnel,” remarked FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens. “That was a key component of us finding them.”

I note again that these hijinks took place in dark, dark blue New York City, where the schools and culture inculcate only the latest leftist doctrine into children’s minds. And yet, boys are still irrepressibly boys. Check this video of NYC train surfers. Hard to tell from this distance, but they don’t look very feminine:

Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train. pic.twitter.com/osEtX4a0cp — GOOSE (@GooseyMane) June 11, 2022

So don’t take it too hard when you see confused, degenerate wackos preaching their delusional nonsense. Smile and nod and move on, secure in the knowledge that boys are still made of snakes and snails and puppy dog tails, and that’s just never going to change.