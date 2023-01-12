'Unwoke' Free-for-All #21: The House Conservative Holdouts May Have Saved America

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Kevin and I are finally here with the first show of the new year. We had a technical glitch last week, but all is once again well in the Unwoke world.

We kick off the year with a discussion about the fight in the House of Representatives for the speaker’s gavel and how glad we are that the 20 conservative holdouts (we don’t call them rebels here) stuck to their plan.

Although it’s only been a few days, both of us have been surprised that McCarthy hasn’t done anything to annoy us yet. While we aren’t naive enough to be exuberant, there might be room for cautious optimism.

It’s good to be back. We’ve missed the pony.

Enjoy!

