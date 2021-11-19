Mainstream Media Convicted on All Counts of Lying About Kyle Rittenhouse

The Rittenhouse verdict is in and it appears that Lady Justice still has a heartbeat here in the United States of America.

Victoria:

A seven-woman, five-man jury has returned a verdict in the self-defense case of Kyle Rittenhouse. The jury spent four days deliberating whether the now-18-year-old would be locked up in a cell for the rest of life or be free after the attacks on August 25, 2020. In the end, they decided that Rittenhouse was not guilty of maliciously killing two men and wounding another at the Kenosha riots in 2020. Before the jury came in, Judge Bruce Schroeder told those gathered in the courtroom not to react and said if people couldn’t control themselves they’d be escorted out. Police were also deployed around the courthouse prior to the verdict being read.

There will be many hot takes and takeaways offered by leftists and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media in the coming days, which will range from inane to clinically insane. They’re panicky because this verdict perfectly illustrates their constantly-waning ability to drive events with an utterly false narrative.

The MSM wanted this trial to be conducted entirely in the court of leftist public opinion. The actual trial was intended to be a mere formality. In purple Wisconsin, there was a good chance they might get away with it. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s reaction to the verdict perfectly summed up the leftist hive mind Rittenhouse opinion:

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

Whatever, commie.

Here’s more from Victoria on the leftist zeitgeist:

They had a clear-cut case of self-defense, but the defense needed every bit of help they could get because the court of public opinion was not on their side. It was a political prosecution from the start. Indeed, the rioting started because of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man. Everything that stemmed from that incident, therefore, became tinged by the issue of race – the “Summer of Love” BLM and Antifa mob’s favorite trope. Therefore, Kyle Rittenhouse must be racist, right? White (though of as mixed heritage), he had a gun, so obviously he’s a Klansman. It didn’t matter to the mob that the men he shot were white. The mob was dictating terms of the vicious and violent debate.

Rittenhouse simply had to be the monster under the bed to continue the “rioters as mostly peaceful avenging angels” hogwash that they began spewing last year. Rittenhouse also damaged their delusions of invincibility. The riots that began in the summer of last year were conducted in blue cities where the local citizens were prevented by law from adequately defending themselves. The rioters were also protected by stand-offish approaches to dealing with them by law enforcement. They’d begun to believe that they were riot gods who could impose their will whenever they wanted to.

Rittenhouse showed up to the madness to help but brought a gun in case he needed it. The left prefers people to be more vulnerable than that. They almost immediately began lying about the legal particulars of Rittenhouse having the gun and — as Chris wrote earlier in the week — doubled down on the lying even after they’d been proven wrong.

Legally armed Americans who defend themselves are anathema to the lefties, mostly because we’re an impediment to the imposition of mob rule that is their preferred method of governance.

Now they had one cherub-cheeked kid in the midwest mucking up the entire works.

Once it was determined that Rittenhouse had to be their Satan, the left began telling tales. In the prevailing media story, he ran into the fray just looking for someone to shoot. By the time social media libs got ahold of this narrative, you’d have thought that Rittenhouse went in guns blazing as if he were starring in a modern-day western.

The narrative began unraveling almost the moment that opening arguments in the trial were over. This is from The Washington Post‘s Megan McCardle, who is one of the few libs in the MSM who isn’t hysteria-driven:

I was a Rittenhouse agnostic, tending towards "probably guilty of something", until I watched the testimony. After, I just couldn't get "beyond a reasonable doubt" on self defense in the Rosenbaum shooting–after which, everything that follows looks like a tragedy, not murder. https://t.co/RyBnsbr58A — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 19, 2021

McCardle is definitely an anomaly. In the time it has taken me to write this column, the MSM has been flooded with hot takes ranging from “MURDERER!” to concerns about how to protect future rioters.

No, really:

“There will be more protests. There will obviously be more Kyle Rittenhouses out in these crowds," @joycewhitevance says. "Do we need better laws that protect us better? And the answer is clearly yes today." https://t.co/W4i9N7RW4E — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 19, 2021

The entire American leftist outrage machine is awash in flop-sweat right now. Rittenhouse’s actions and the jury’s verdict have exposed their vulnerabilities on all fronts. Despite having social media providing cover for them, Democrats and the MSM have found it difficult to keep up their old ways now that everybody has internet. Their lies are exposed with ever greater ease. Whenever the Democrat/MSM/Social Media triumvirate tries to shut down one source of truth, another pops up, like a wildfire that can’t be controlled. Their expected slam dunk was blocked and smacked right out of the arena on this one.

Kyle Rittenhouse wasn’t the only big winner today. The repudiation of the MSM’s lies just gave hope for America’s future a little bounce in its step.