The Kruiser Kabana Episode 67: Comedian Josh Denny on His Viral Response to Jim Gaffigan's TDS Meltdown

Comedian Josh Denny joins me for a long conversation about cancel culture, conservatives and libertarians in the entertainment industry, and his old show Ginormous Food, which aired on the Food Network.

He’s a very interesting guy who had a huge, unpleasant run-in of his own with cancel culture a few years ago. He kept his sense of humor (not as easy for us comedians as you might think), refused to let them ruin him, and found a new audience in the process.