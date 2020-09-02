The Kruiser Kabana Episode 65: Cam Edwards From 'Bearing Arms' On New Gun Owners and the Election

An ever-growing segment of the American adult population during plague and riot times is first-time gun owners. Gun sales have been through the roof for most of this insane year and no one knows more about the various implications of that than my friend and editor of our sister site Bearing Arms, Cam Edwards.

I’ve been waiting for a while to pick Cam’s brain about how he thinks this new group of gun owners may or may not affect the presidential election in November. The numbers are now so big that it would foolish to dismiss the first time firearms demographic. Of course, not all gun owners vote alike, but it’s a conversation that needs to be had in this weirdest of election years.

Joe Biden’s hard left turn since the primaries certainly makes him a growing threat to Second Amendment rights. His running mate’s California pedigree makes this a real nightmare ticket for all gun owners. The pic above was taken earlier this year at the lone gun store in my old neck of the Los Angeles woods. I’ll wager that they’re all motivated voters.

Cam is obviously up-to-date on the various Second Amendment battles going on around America and we discuss some of them here too.

Keep up with Cam at Bearing Arms, of course, and follow him on Twitter.

Lastly, here is the link to the Second Amendment Foundation’s “First Responders” grassroots initiative that Cam mentioned.

Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.